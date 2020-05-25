Olson returns to Williston State for first job in athletic administration

“I’ve had two, two-year stints at Williston State and I had a great experience both times,” Olson said. “There were are a lot of great people here back then and a lot of those people are still here.

“I’ve always said life’s a people business. If you surround yourself with great people you have a chance to do great things. We have great people at Williston State.”

Olson’s career in administration began at a crazy time. Athletic departments across the country, big and small, have been confronted with many challenges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Olson has felt it big time.

“It’s been straight chaos to be honest,” he said. “You’re trying to learn all the ins and outs from the business and financial standpoint, raise money, get to know coaches … it’s been interesting for sure.”

Olson’s past experiences put him in position to hit the ground running.

“The first couple of weeks have been very busy. I’m learning a lot. I know Williston State is making me better but I’m not sure if I’m making Teton athletics better,” he joked. “I’ve had the opportunity to be around some great administrators. You try to learn from every experience you have in life. I think the one thing in common, regardless of where it’s at, is that we’re all trying to give our student athletes the best experience possible. That’s what I had at Williston State and that’s what we’ll continue to do going forward.”

