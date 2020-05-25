Olson returns to Williston State for first job in athletic administration

Jayden Olson’s coaching career has included three Division I stops.
For his new job he’s headed back home.
The Beulah native, who served as an assistant basketball coach at Colorado State, Nebraska and North Dakota State, has returned to Williston State College where it all began. It’s a homecoming for Olson, who played and coached at Williston State before embarking on a successful coaching career. He spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach for the Bison.
“It certainly wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been an amazing six-year run at NDSU. I appreciated coach (David) Richman giving me an opportunity to come back to North Dakota,” Olson said. “If I ever got out of coaching, athletic administration was something I was interested in. I’ve been fortunate to be at a lot of intuitions with a lot of really good, impactful athletic directors.”
The coaching demands at the D-I level are significant. With a wife and two young kids, the timing was right to make a change.
“In coaching you can be gone five or six days a week at a time, and the whole month of July for recruiting,” Olson said. “The opportunity to be at home more with my famly certainly was something I was looking for.”
His familiarity with Williston State made it a perfect fit. Olson graduated from the junior college in 2000 before attending Dickinson State. He returned as assistant basketball coach for the Tetons in 2003, staying until 2005. WSC plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
“I’ve had two, two-year stints at Williston State and I had a great experience both times,” Olson said. “There were are a lot of great people here back then and a lot of those people are still here.
“I’ve always said life’s a people business. If you surround yourself with great people you have a chance to do great things. We have great people at Williston State.”
Olson’s career in administration began at a crazy time. Athletic departments across the country, big and small, have been confronted with many challenges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Olson has felt it big time.
“It’s been straight chaos to be honest,” he said. “You’re trying to learn all the ins and outs from the business and financial standpoint, raise money, get to know coaches … it’s been interesting for sure.”
Olson’s past experiences put him in position to hit the ground running.
“The first couple of weeks have been very busy. I’m learning a lot. I know Williston State is making me better but I’m not sure if I’m making Teton athletics better,” he joked. “I’ve had the opportunity to be around some great administrators. You try to learn from every experience you have in life. I think the one thing in common, regardless of where it’s at, is that we’re all trying to give our student athletes the best experience possible. That’s what I had at Williston State and that’s what we’ll continue to do going forward.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!