Olsen, Park lead Marauders over Sioux Falls

The University of Mary's women's soccer team entered Friday afternoon's game against Sioux Falls having had its season-opening five-game winning streak stopped with a 1-1 tie against Minnesota-Duluth.

The Marauders got back on track against the winless Cougars, scoring a season-high four goals in a 4-0 shutout at the Bowl.

An emphasis of the Marauders in practice was play on corner kicks, and their improved focus provided immediate dividends, as defender Eli Olsen headed in Mo Malone's well-placed corner kick into the net less than three minutes in.

"We've earned a lot of corner kicks (to start the season) but hadn't scored on them yet," University of Mary head coach Sarah Cook said. "It was great to come out early and get an initial 1-0 lead."

The home side kept the pressure on the Cougars and about 25 minutes later, the Marauders completed a nifty play from MaLiah Burke to Kendra Park, who blasted the ball past Cougars goalie Caroline Titze for a 2-0 advantage.

"We were attacking their flanks and we were able to get a great cross from MaLiah Burke to Kendra and build from there," Cook said. "Momentum and the pace of the game was in our favor."

The Marauders didn't just get a lot of work in on corner kicks during practice, they forced the Cougars into conceding a dozen corner kicks in game action.

That was something that Cook appreciated.

"Our emphasis today was to be organized off of set pieces, both defensively and attacking," Cook said. "We wanted to attack in wide spaces. Anytime we scored a goal or generated a corner kick because of that, that's our team executing our game plan flawlessly."

On their sixth corner kick in the span of about 10 minutes in the second half, the Marauders got another goal.

Titze made an incredible diving save, and her teammates managed a minor clear, but not enough to avoid the foot of Olsen, who fired her second goal of the game into the back of the net.

"Set pieces will win you games down the road as it gets tougher and tougher to score," Cook said. "Being able to get two goals today off of them is huge. Eli was hunting the ball, she didn't give up on the play, and it takes an awareness, an understanding of where the ball will bounce.

"Eli was hunting for it, she was in the right place at the right time, and she smashed it into the back of the net."

Less than four minutes later, the Marauders scored their fourth and final goal of the game on a broken play where a header by Olivia Gardner evaded an oncoming Cougars defender as well as Titze and hit twine.

The Marauders were strong defensively. Keeper Madisyn Waltman (two second-half saves) was kept clear by her defense and midfielders.

"Madisyn leads the way with Eli and Mo in the back, those three establish our tone," Cook said. "Our other backs that went into the game held that composure."

With the score all but determined with 25 minutes to go, both teams rotated their subs to keep players fresh. The Marauders, who host Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday at noon, were able to keep their fourth clean sheet of the season.

"We just need to focus on us, build on what worked (against Sioux Falls), while making sure we're aware of Southwest's strengths," Cook said. "We were able to get a lot of people into this game, which will help keep us fresh for Sunday."