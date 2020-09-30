Ogbu ready to get back on the field

That competition is something Ogbu relishes.

“It’s day by day, rep by rep, practice by practice,” he said. “Everything you put on tape is your resume. Every day you show up in practice, you have to put your best on tape. And that’s how everyone thinks. You have to come in every day and compete. There’s no guaranteed spots."

And after missing part of last season, Ogbu is ready to hit the ground running.

“Every opportunity I have out there, I have to give 100 percent, give everything I’ve got because you don’t know when it could be taken away from you,” he said.

When the Bison take on Central Arkansas (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Fargodome will look much different. Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance at the contest will be limited to players’ families only.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s disappointing,” said junior linebacker James Kaczor. “At NDSU, the fans are so crucial and important to us. We love our fans. I know they’ll be watching on TV but at the end of the day, we’ve got a game to play and I’m excited our family can still be there. It’s just the world we live in right now.”

Playing defense will be different without the noise from the packed stands.