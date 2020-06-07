NSAA commissioner Anderson ready to try on another hat

“The North Star’s greatest asset was we knew what transpired in the NDCAC and DAC-10 that led to their demise going into this,” Anderson said. “We started with humble beginnings, just the five of us, got to 10 and now we’re at eight. That just shows the volatility of small-college athletics.”

He believes the conference is on solid footing now.

“Our profile is good,” Anderson said of the conference’s long-range forecast. “If I did my job, they should be able to thrive without me. Nobody wants to see the North Star succeed more than I do.”

Anderson will remain with the conference through the end of June. He’ll begin his new job -- director of development and major gifts in the Valley City State University Foundation -- in July.

Anderson excelled as a two-sport athlete at VCSU in baseball and football. Later, he served as the Vikings' head baseball coach, offensive coordinator of the football team and sports information director -- all at the same time. Not only that, his wife (Kristi) is from Valley City and attended VCSU. His son Brady was a standout baseball player for the Vikings. His daughter Kadie played softball at VCSU and recently was hired as a teacher and coach in Linton. Cory also is among the most accomplished amateur baseball players in state history.