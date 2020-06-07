NSAA commissioner Anderson ready to try on another hat

Cory Anderson has worn a lot of hats in collegiate athletics.
He’s heading “home” to try on another one.
The current North Star Athletic Association commissioner accepted a job last month at Valley City State, a school where he both played and coached.
The NSAA, which includes Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota, is an eight-school conference in the NAIA following in the footsteps of the NDCAC, DAC-10 and DAC (Dakota Athletic Conference).
“I wasn’t looking for a job. I really love my job and the people I work with,” said Anderson, who lives in Jamestown. “I think sometimes you get to a point in your life where you start to think about a bigger purpose, where you can help the greatest number of people. This opportunity presents that challenge.”
Anderson is the only commissioner the North Star has had. He was hired when the league was formed in 2013, which at the time had four North Dakota schools. Jamestown left for the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2018. The other five schools in the NSAA are Bellevue (Neb.), Dakota State (S.D.), Presentation College (S.D.), Viterbo (Wisc.) and Waldorf (Iowa). The University of Mary and Minot State were members of the NDCAC and DAC before transitioning to NCAA Division II and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“The North Star’s greatest asset was we knew what transpired in the NDCAC and DAC-10 that led to their demise going into this,” Anderson said. “We started with humble beginnings, just the five of us, got to 10 and now we’re at eight. That just shows the volatility of small-college athletics.”
He believes the conference is on solid footing now.
“Our profile is good,” Anderson said of the conference’s long-range forecast. “If I did my job, they should be able to thrive without me. Nobody wants to see the North Star succeed more than I do.”
Anderson will remain with the conference through the end of June. He’ll begin his new job -- director of development and major gifts in the Valley City State University Foundation -- in July.
Anderson excelled as a two-sport athlete at VCSU in baseball and football. Later, he served as the Vikings' head baseball coach, offensive coordinator of the football team and sports information director -- all at the same time. Not only that, his wife (Kristi) is from Valley City and attended VCSU. His son Brady was a standout baseball player for the Vikings. His daughter Kadie played softball at VCSU and recently was hired as a teacher and coach in Linton. Cory also is among the most accomplished amateur baseball players in state history.
“For what they were looking for, I guess you could say I checked a lot of the boxes,” Anderson said. “For us, there is that element of going home.
“It’s a new challenge. I think every day in the North Star was a challenge but I really enjoyed it.”
The conference’s headquarters have been based, effectively, out of Anderson’s home in Jamestown. He credited Nick Huntimer (NSAA Sports Information Director) and Dave Bass (NSAA Eligibility Chair) for their roles in the operation. Although to a large degree it was Anderson serving as a one-man band, logging many miles in his pick-up across the league’s geographically diverse footprint.
“I don’t want to say it’s a young man’s game necessarily, but it does take a lot of time and energy, but that’s OK. Anything worthwhile does,” the 54-year-old Anderson said. “When I’d go to a tournament or an event my truck would be packed with backdrops, pop-up tables. You name it.”
“We have a lot of good people that are focused on making the best experience possible for our student athletes. At the end of the day that is our primary mission and that will continue to be the case for the North Star into the future.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
