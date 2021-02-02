Noland ready to take reins for Bison

"There was no closure. I knew I just needed to come back," he said. "I wanted to be here for everybody and for Bison nation."

Noland can return for the fall season per NCAA rules related to COVID-19 regulations and plans to do so.

"As long as I can stay healthy and stay productive, I want to be here to help the team now and in the future," he said. "This is such a special place. I've made so many close friends here. It's a great place to be."

Noland played in eight games during the Bison's 16-0 season in 2019. Mostly, he had a sideline vantage point to Lance's epic debut campaign, which included 2,786 passing yards, 1,183 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns and not a single interception.

Even as the national buzz grew around Lance, Noland said it was never talked about.

"Trey's the most humble, well-spoken guy I've ever been around," Noland said. "Even with all this pre-draft hype out there ... all of the awards, it was never about him. He wouldn't talk about it. He was so focused on the team and watching film and getting better. That's how unselfish he is."