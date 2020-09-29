 Skip to main content
No fans allowed at Bison game Saturday

No fans allowed at Bison game Saturday

North Dakota State's football game against Arkansas State on Saturday will not have fans after all.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that only family members of players will be allowed to attend the game, which starts at 2:30 p.m.

Initially, it was announced that 10,000 fans would be allowed to attend. The number was revised down to 8,000 as the game drew closer.

The decision to not allow fans was made, "in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans," the school said in a press release.

The game will be broadcast on NBC stations in North Dakota and will be available on ESPN+ by subscription on ESPN.com.

NDSU is scheduled to have four home games during the Missouri Valley Football Conference's spring season. The first game is scheduled for Feb. 21 against Youngstown State.

