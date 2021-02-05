No. 2-ranked Wolves rally past Marauders

The University of Mary men’s basketball team put a scare into the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.
But Northern State rallied to defeat the Marauders 83-76 on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.
The Wolves, ranked second in the NCAA Division II national poll, remained unbeaten at 11-0 and moved to 9-0 in the conference in winning the opening game of a weekend Northern Sun series at U-Mary.
Andrew Kallman snapped a 74-74 tie with a 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining, and the Wolves closed the game on a 9-2 run.
Kallman and Tommy Chatman hit 3-pointers 57 seconds apart and Mason Stark added a three-point play with 44 seconds left to give the Wolves a nine-point lead at 83-74.
Parker Fox led the Wolves with 30 points, connecting on 13 of 22 shots from the field, including one of Northern’s eight 3-pointers. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, two steals and four blocked shots.
Stark added 17, Kallman 16 and Chatman and Jordan Belka nine points apiece for the Wolves.
Northern State shot 56.5 percent (35 for 62) for the game, including 20 for 31 (64.5 percent) in the second half as they rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.
U-Mary (4-7, 4-5 NSIC) hit 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and shot 48 percent (13 for 27) in building an early lead and the Marauders were in front much of the way. U-Mary shot 46.6 percent 27 for 58) for the game and hit 11 of 21 3-pointers (52.4 percent).
Trever Kaiser scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists for the Marauders. Wyatt Carr hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and six boards. Matthew Johnson hit 3 from long range and had 16 points and six assists. Matthew Kreklow added 10 points, four rounds and four assists.
The teams square off again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women
U-Mary 64, NSU 54
Lauren Rotunda poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the University of Mary to a road win over Northern State on Friday night in Aberdeen, S.D.
Rotunda hit 10 of 17 field goal attempts, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and converted on both of her free throw attempts. She also grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots, had one steal and four assists.
The Marauders hit 8 of 16 first-quarter field goal attempts in building a 19-11 lead after one period and a 31-22 halftime edge.
Raquel Doll hit three 3-pointers and added 13 points and Macy Williams scored 12 points and dished out seven assists for U-Mary (3-6, 2-4 NSIC).
The Marauders shot 40.4 percent (21 for 52) from the field and 43 percent (9 for 21) from beyond the arc.
Rianna Fillipi scored 17 points to lead Northern State (2-7, 2-7 NSIC). Lexi Wadsworth added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who shot 37 percent from the field (20 for 54) and 30 percent (7 for 23) from 3-point range.
The two teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.