No. 2-ranked Wolves rally past Marauders

The University of Mary men’s basketball team put a scare into the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.

But Northern State rallied to defeat the Marauders 83-76 on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Wolves, ranked second in the NCAA Division II national poll, remained unbeaten at 11-0 and moved to 9-0 in the conference in winning the opening game of a weekend Northern Sun series at U-Mary.

Andrew Kallman snapped a 74-74 tie with a 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining, and the Wolves closed the game on a 9-2 run.

Kallman and Tommy Chatman hit 3-pointers 57 seconds apart and Mason Stark added a three-point play with 44 seconds left to give the Wolves a nine-point lead at 83-74.

Parker Fox led the Wolves with 30 points, connecting on 13 of 22 shots from the field, including one of Northern’s eight 3-pointers. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, two steals and four blocked shots.

Stark added 17, Kallman 16 and Chatman and Jordan Belka nine points apiece for the Wolves.

Northern State shot 56.5 percent (35 for 62) for the game, including 20 for 31 (64.5 percent) in the second half as they rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.