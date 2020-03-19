Newell, Marauders frustrated about not getting to compete at D-II nationals

University of Mary track and field coach Dennis Newell greeted the news that the NCAA Division II national indoor track and field meet was being canceled with the same feelings most coaches everywhere.

“For me, selfishly, I’m frustrated, I’m upset, I’m disappointed and I feel like pointing fingers at people because I want my kids to compete," he said. "We work so hard to get to that point.”

Nine Marauders found out March 13 in Birmingham, Ala., that their season -- and for some their careers -- may be over. Not only was the indoor season stopped in its track, but spring sports were affected, too, by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The initial reaction for me was, we’re here, we’ve already been exposed to the airports and had practices. I thought let’s just do this and we’ll go home Sunday," Newell said. "We’ll be fine but don’t cheat these athletes out of an opportunity to perform.”

Senior Ida Narbuvoll wasn’t just hoping to run. She had her sights sets on potential national championships in the 5,000 and 3,000 meters.