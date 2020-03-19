Newell, Marauders frustrated about not getting to compete at D-II nationals

University of Mary track and field coach Dennis Newell greeted the news that the NCAA Division II national indoor track and field meet was being canceled with the same feelings most coaches everywhere.
“For me, selfishly, I’m frustrated, I’m upset, I’m disappointed and I feel like pointing fingers at people because I want my kids to compete," he said. "We work so hard to get to that point.”
Nine Marauders found out March 13 in Birmingham, Ala., that their season -- and for some their careers -- may be over. Not only was the indoor season stopped in its track, but spring sports were affected, too, by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“The initial reaction for me was, we’re here, we’ve already been exposed to the airports and had practices. I thought let’s just do this and we’ll go home Sunday," Newell said. "We’ll be fine but don’t cheat these athletes out of an opportunity to perform.”
Senior Ida Narbuvoll wasn’t just hoping to run. She had her sights sets on potential national championships in the 5,000 and 3,000 meters.
“She’s still frustrated,” Newell said. “We have a lot of kids like that. They’re reaching out. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”
The five-time All-American had the second-fastest time in the 5,000 meters and third-fastest in the 3,000.
“If you look on paper, we had the potential to bring home 12 All-Americans and two national titles,” Newell said. “That would have been one of our best performances in school history, so it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
Other U-Mary national qualifiers included senior Lexus Lovan in the women’s long jump; senior Shenley Allen in the men’s high jump; senior Chriss-Ann Thomas in the women’s 200 and distance medley relay; junior two-time All-American D’Andra Morris in the women’s triple jump; sophomore Courtney Dembrowski in the women’s 800 meters; and senior Bree Erickson, freshman Elizabeth Acheson and junior Taylor Hestekin in the distance medley relay.
Obviously, underclassmen will have another chance to get back to the national meet, and the NCAA is looking for ways that seniors will get another year of eligibility.
“There’s some things going on with the NCAA,” Newell said. “All spring sports have been granted a waiver. They will be allowed to come back and compete.”
Nothing has been finalized for winter sports athletes whose seasons were cut short. Even if they are allowed to return, there are issues.
“I’m not going to tell them to put their lives on hold for a year, for those eight months. That would be selfish on my part,” Newell said.
The situation is still fluid.
“We have so many policies and protocols being put in place and everything is moving so fast, we’re trying to piece it together," Newell said. "We’ve got to make sure health and safety is most important to everybody."