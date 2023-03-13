New University of Mary Executive Director of Athletics Cooper Jones has packed a lot of living into 46 years.

Already with four Power 5 conference jobs on his resume, among other notable positions, maybe nothing sums up his career more than where he has lived, or has not.

“I’ve lived in every time zone,” said Jones, who went to a top journalism school (Ohio University) before embarking on a career in athletic administration. “They told me early on I had a face for radio, but I’ve always understood the value of the spoken word. Ultimately, I chose a different path but the value of being able to communicate is critically important.

“You have to be a communicator and you have to be able to listen. I think that skill set has served me well.”

With Jones, the University of Mary is getting someone with vast fundraising successes, undeniable passion for collegiate athletics and the ability to communicate.

He’s worked at Arizona State, Louisville, Maryland and Georgia Tech. Additionally, he’s worked at D-I North Texas, was the executive director of the Texas Hall of Fame and spent the past two years as athletic director at Cal Poly Humboldt, a D-II university in Arcata, California.

He said moving to a larger city like Bismarck was appealing, clearly unafraid of the weather tradeoff. It was 45 degrees warmer in Arcata Monday than Bismarck.

“We felt called,” Jones said. “This opportunity checked so many boxes. At the end of the day it was a no-brainer.”

Jones succeeds Dale Lennon, who stepped down in April. Jones becomes only the fourth AD in the school’s history, following Al Bortke -- who the basketball court is named after -- Roger Thomas and Lennon, two of the most successful college football coaches ever in the state.

“I’m humbled by this opportunity,” said Jones, who has three children ages 9 and younger, with his wife Tiffany. “In the short amount of time since this happened, I have seen how passionate folks are for this university. From the administration, to the coaches, to all the staff members, to the scholar-athletes.

"My family and I are thrilled to be here.”

Jones steps right into the fire, having to make a big hire right out of the chute.

Last month, Craig Bagnell resigned as head football coach to become an assistant at the University of South Dakota. The opening has drawn more than 100 applicants so far. Jones did not want to put a timeline on the hiring, instead adopting university president Monsignor James Shea's position.

“I think Monsignor has set the perfect tone on this one in that we want to get it done as soon as possible, but we’re not going to rush it,” said Jones, who played college football at Ohio University. “We have to get this one right.”

Jones has a few criteria for the new coach, but right fit trumps all.

“The next leader of our football program is going to understand that it’s not win-at-all costs,” Jones said. “We want a molder and builder of men. Do we want to be going into the transfer portal and getting a bunch of players? I don’t think that’s what we’re looking for. We want someone that is going to recruit, retain and develop our scholar-athletes.

"What kind of formations or offensive and defensive systems the new coach is going to run, I don't think I know that or necessarily have an answer for that right now. We want a program that plays tough, hard-nosed football that makes us all incredibly proud in the classroom, in the community and ultimately in the locker room."

Fundraising has become crucial at every level of collegiate athletics. Few understand that better than Jones, who has been a part of three campaigns totaling nearly $1 billion. He had direct responsibility for nearly half that in new gifts and commitments, including negotiating a lucrative apparel deal with Adidas while at Arizona State.

His expertise will come in very handy in new his job. The University of Mary’s $272 million Vision 2030 Capital Campaign is in high gear, with $40 million targeted to athletics. In plans released last year, the Marauders Athletics Complex features a new football stadium, game day plaza, air dome, baseball, softball and soccer fields, surrounded by an eight-lane track.

University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter has been relentless on the fundraising trail. Adding Jones' experience can only help.

“People give to people as much as they give to places or things,” he said. “The relationship does not have to transactional. Sitting down and getting to really know someone, that's what is important. That’s what I’m going to do. Whether that’s with a donor, our alumni, our coaches, our scholar-athletes, it all goes back to building those relationships.”

For Jones, he discovered that as a college athlete after growing up in Conyers, Georgia.

“I was fortunate. My parents probably had enough money to send me to college, but I had the opportunity to go play football at Ohio University where that was not the case for all of my teammates,” said Jones, who was a team captain his senior year. “I saw how that experience changed their lives, how it made their lives better by having that opportunity.

“Some of those guys are still great friends of mine today whether they’re in Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, New York City. We formed those bonds and friendships through athletics. That was transformational for me. I’ve seen it up close and personal. That’s where my passion comes from and that’s what we’re going to continue to do at the University of Mary. Give young people the opportunity to come to a great university and set them on the path toward a bright future."