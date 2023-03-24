Ian Shields got a proper welcome from Mother Nature upon his arrival in North Dakota.

“When we first hit the ground back on that first day, it was 20 degrees below zero,” Minot State’s new head football coach said. “My skin hadn’t really felt that before. I’ve been in Las Vegas and Florida the last seven years. That was different.

“Since then, it’s been mostly in the 20s. Almost short-sleeve weather.”

Shields has taken to the endless winter and his new team. He was hired in late January after the school parted ways with Mike Aldrich following a 1-10 season. He'll be at least the third new coach in the Northern Sun next season. Sioux Falls hired Jim Glogowski in December. The University of Mary will announce its new coach Monday.

Shields, who was head coach at FCS Jacksonville University from 2016-2019, said the cupboard is not bare in Minot.

“There is not a total absence of talent for a one-win team,” Shields said. “We have quality players who care and are working really hard. I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen so far.”

Shields brings 20 years of coaching experience to Minot State, including the last four as an assistant coach at UNLV. He has three previous head coaching jobs, including at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina, and Eastern Oregon University, an NAIA school.

Being able to lead a program again was appealing to Shields, who graduated from Oregon State in 1994 after playing both football and baseball for the Pac-12’s Beavers.

“The opportunity to be a head coach again intrigued me and the situation at Minot State I felt offered a lot of upside,” Shields said. “We have a community with 50,000 people. An international airport. A university that offers a quality education at an affordable price. The facilities and leadership at Minot State are very good.

“I think we have an opportunity to move the program forward.”

Climbing the Northern Sun ladder has proven difficult for Minot State, like it has for the University of Mary since making the jump up to D-II. The Beavers have three, three-win seasons the last decade, the last in 2019, but nothing better than that.

None of that matters to Shields, whose sole focus is on his team.

“Our entire focus is internal. I certainly have a ton of respect for the conference and we know how strong it is,” Shields said. “We have zero control over what happens outside of our campus. We need to take huge steps forward developmentally. We have to worry about us right now.”

Shields and the Beavers began spring practice this week with 85 players in the friendly confines of their heated bubble facility. That total number will be north of 100 when fall camps opens in August and there are quality players to build around.

All-American Knylen Miller-Levi “is one of the best defensive backs in the country at the Division II level,” Shields said.

Linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Bigby drew very high praise from the head coach.

"In terms of being a leader, he’s extraordinary. He’s a special young man with a bright future in front of him and he’s also a very good football player," Shields said.

Bigby ranked second in tackles last season behind Carson Cayko, who also was singled out by Shields. “He’s had a standout offseason."

Offensively, Evan Lovett is first in line to replace All-NSIC running back Ali Mohamed.

“He’s a big, physical back that’s had a really good offseason,” Shields said.

Center Jake Swirple is a two-sport standout for the Beavers. Swirple earned All-American honors in wrestling just a few weeks back.

“He has tremendous leverage and balance which are really important for linemen," Shields said.

Wide receiver Erik Palmquist, the Beavers' leading pass-catcher last season, also is a player Shields sees a big future for.

Familiarizing himself with the roster was the first thing Shields did upon his arrival, sitting down with every player on the team.

“The most important recruits were the guys currently in the building,” he said. “We needed to complement our roster in the recruiting process. Obviously talent acquisition is important and I do feel like the class we were able to get considering when we started is remarkable.”

It could mean better days are ahead for the Beavers.

“I’m excited about that attitude and the culture on the team. These guys work hard and they’re committed,” Shields said. “The next step is really important. We have 15 practices over the next month where we need to get better at playing football and coaching football.

“We’re going to shape our schemes around the talent the best we can. We have a lot of work to do, but I like the group we have. Now it’s about getting better every day with the stuff we’re doing. Its cliché, but for us, it’s really important.”