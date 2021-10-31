Nelson, Marauders race past Concordia-St. Paul

Close games have been a theme of the season for the University of Mary football team.

Not Saturday.

Quarterback Logan Nelson and wide receiver Danny Kittner continued to rewrite the Marauder record books in a convincing 42-17 win over Concordia-St. Paul at the Bowl.

The Marauders piled up 480 yards of offense, most of which came in three quarters after head coach Craig Bagnell pulled many of the starters after their sixth touchdown of the game early in the final period.

"We had a good game plan coming in and I thought we executed well," said Nelson, who accounted for five touchdowns in the game. "We had a little bit of a slow start, but we were able to get the running game going and everything else kind of fell into place."

Nelson might have played his best game in a season of several strong performances. The Billings, Mont., native threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and ran in another score. Nelson set the school's NCAA record with 2,895 yards passing and 31 touchdown passes. He's just a handful of yards and one TD from the school record in both.

"When you have an offensive line like I have, running backs running really good routes, and stepping in on pass protection, and the incredible receivers we have, it makes it pretty easy," said Nelson, deflecting credit. "Like coach Bagnell said this week. It was our cancer awareness game, so we owe to them to go out and give it our all."

Kittner and Luke Little continued their All-American-caliber seasons.

Little had two touchdown catches, giving him 15 on the season, one more than Kittner, who had one scoring grab and set a new single season record for yards with 1,332. The Marauders still have two games to go.

"Luke and Danny are special players, but the thing I always say about them is they're very, very smart," Bagnell said. "We can put in a new formation, a new motion, a new shift, a new trade or a new play to isolate those guys, and they can go out and execute it like they've done it a million times because they're so smart."

The player pulling the trigger for the Marauders' high-powered offense also brings high intellect and skill.

"Honestly, I thought this was one of Logan's best games and he's had a bunch," Bagnell said of Nelson. "We didn't get off to a great start, but I thought he settled in and played at a really high level."

The Marauders’ second possession of the game ended in six.

The last 52 yards of the 78-yard drive came through the air. After a 13-yard connection to Kittner, Little hauled in his 14th touchdown reception of the season, covering 39 yards, for a 6-0 U-Mary lead.

"Luke and Danny are amazing," Nelson said. "I don't know what else to say about them. They're great, great players."

After punting on their first three drives, the Golden Bears drew even with a nine-play drive, all runs, covering 52 yards. Damarion Nelson punched it in from one yard out to tie the game at 7-all early in the second quarter.

CSP took the lead after capitalizing on a U-Mary fumble.

The Golden Bears only moved the ball 16 yards after the recovery, but kicker Sam Henson banged through a 48-yard field goal to put the Golden Bears up 10-7 with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

Diamonte Stugelmeyer’s first touchdown of the season put the Marauders back in front. The Legacy High grad capped a 75-yard drive, sprinting in from 10 yards out to make it 14-10 with 4:55 left in the first half.

The Marauders scored right before halftime to take control.

A missed 51-yard field goal by the Golden Bears gave the home team one more possession.

In just 48 seconds, the Marauders went 63 yards to the CSP 3 yard line. On third down, Nelson hit Kittner coming across the formation for his 14th touchdown catch of the season, capping a 275-yard first half.

"The big thing was the response after a tough loss last week," Bagnell said. "There were no downs. Our guys treated this as a new opponent, a new challenge and went out and played really well."

The lone negative of the first half was tailback Dave Small leaving with a leg injury. On his first three carries, Small gouged the CSP defense for 45 yards.

The second half started the same way the first half ended – with a Nelson touchdown pass.

Little was on the receiving end yet again, his 15th. The Century High grad dragged one tackler into the end zone for a 13-yard TD catch, making it 27-10. Kevin Powell’s PAT made it an 18-point spread with 8:44 left in the third quarter.

The rout was on late in the third quarter. Nelson didn’t need anybody else to finish off an 11-play drive, powering in from the 1-yard line to make it 34-10.

After the Golden Bears got within 34-17, the Marauders went down the field easily again. A long bomb to Kittner put them inside the 5-yard line. One play later, Drake Lalim, an offensive tackle, lined up as if the throw was going to him. The CSP defense bit, leaving tight end Luke Bodine wide open in the opposite corner of the end zone for Nelson’s fourth TD pass of the game. It was the last throw of the game for Nelson, who got the last 9 minutes of the game off with the deal sealed.

"People see their record and think, maybe they aren't that good, but you turn the film and you can see the talent," Bagnell said of CSP. "Our offensive line, I thought, played really well.

"Defensively, we had to hold our gaps, not get pushed off the ball and tackle well and I thought we did a good job with that."

Devyn Charles had a team-best eight tackles for the Marauders, while Ty'Rese Gibson got his second interception of the season.

Up next for the Marauders is their final home game of the season against Minot State Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. U-Mary's three wins are the most since 2015 when they won five. They could equal that number. The Marauders' final game is Nov. 12 at Bemidji State (7-2).

"I hope the community really comes out next week. It's the Battle for the Big Lake against our rival, the team up north," Bagnell said of Minot State. "I'm proud of the way the guys took this week as its own week. They played hard and now we have to flip switch, reset and get ready for next week."

