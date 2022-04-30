 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDSU's Volson picked in fourth round by Bengals

NFL Combine Football

North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson runs a drill during the NFL scouting combine March 4 in Indianapolis.

 DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cordell Volson was picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Volson, a three-time All-American offensive lineman and two-time captain, is from Balfour, N.D., and attended Drake-Anamoose High School.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Volson is the first player from North Dakota picked in the draft since Carson Wentz in 2016.

Volson was the 31st selection of the fourth round and No. 136 overall. After playing primarily tackle for the Bison, he is projected to play guard in the NFL.

Volson played in an NCAA record 65 games during his career for the Bison.

Cincinnati offensive line coach Frank Pollack told bengals.com Volson would be in the mix to start at left guard. He also said Volson’s experience in NDSU’s pro-style offense should make for an easier transition to the next level.

Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. 

NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson was selected No. 34 overall, the second pick in the second round, by the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Volson and Watson helped NDSU to its ninth FCS title in the last 11 years this past season, beating Montana State 38-10 in the championship game and finishing with a record of 14-1. 

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Tags

