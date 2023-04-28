The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cody Mauch in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mauch was selected with the 48th overall pick.

Mauch, from Hankinson, was a three-year starter for the Bison and two-time All-American.

It's the second year in a row an NDSU lineman was taken in the draft. Cordell Volson was picked in the fourth round last year by Cincinnati and started every game for the Bengals.

Mauch will be blocking for a new quarterback in Tampa Bay. After Tom Brady retired, the Bucs signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year contract.

More to come on this developing story.