NDSU's Lance focused on Saturday's game not NFL future

Trey Lance has a pretty simple approach to dealing with the hype train.

Don’t get on it.

Despite being mentioned as one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s NFL draft, the North Dakota State standout is focused on what likely will be his final game with the Bison. The redshirt sophomore, who has gained major attention from many of the top draft analysts, said keeping his eye on the ball has not been that difficult.

“I don’t think it’s as hard as you think,” Lance said Monday on a Zoom conference call with reporters. “At the end of the day my job is to play football here for North Dakota State. It’s what I love to do. It’s not my job to think about all the outside stuff. It’s all hypothetical anyway.”

Lance is active on social media and is aware his star is on the rise. The Zoom call on Monday had nearly 30 reporters, which is more than double what a typical video news conference has drawn since NDSU announced its one-game fall season. The Bison host Central Arkansas on Saturday at the Fargodome. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.