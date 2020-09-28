NDSU's Lance focused on Saturday's game not NFL future

Trey Lance has a pretty simple approach to dealing with the hype train.
Don’t get on it.
Despite being mentioned as one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s NFL draft, the North Dakota State standout is focused on what likely will be his final game with the Bison. The redshirt sophomore, who has gained major attention from many of the top draft analysts, said keeping his eye on the ball has not been that difficult.
“I don’t think it’s as hard as you think,” Lance said Monday on a Zoom conference call with reporters. “At the end of the day my job is to play football here for North Dakota State. It’s what I love to do. It’s not my job to think about all the outside stuff. It’s all hypothetical anyway.”
Lance is active on social media and is aware his star is on the rise. The Zoom call on Monday had nearly 30 reporters, which is more than double what a typical video news conference has drawn since NDSU announced its one-game fall season. The Bison host Central Arkansas on Saturday at the Fargodome. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Lance said early in Monday’s Zoom call he’d prefer not to talk about his NFL future, but then was asked more than 10 questions about that topic. He did not dodge or avoid questions, instead deflected talk toward Saturday’s game.
“I have great people around me. My family ... and my family here at NDSU,” he said. “I know my coaches and my teammates have my back.”
NDSU’s recent quarterback history has been a pipeline to the pros, but neither Brock Jensen, Carson Wentz nor Easton Stick generated as much hype early in their careers. Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said Lance is built to handle it.
“He’s handled it like a pro,” Entz said. “The more I get to know Trey, he doesn’t show a lot of things to the public. He’s very mature. He’s a thinker. He’s an extremely poised individual just in terms of how he handles everything.”
Entz has been in contact with a number of NFL talent evaluators about Lance’s future. The Bison QB will face a mid-January decision on whether or not to declare for the draft. Entz said he’s talked with five or six NFL general managers about Lance’s future.
“The number one thing we’re trying to do is give Trey and his family as much information as we possibly can,” Entz said. “He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding Bison. … He’s our first-round draft pick.”
Last season, Lance threw for 2,768 yards, 28 touchdowns passes and did not throw a single interception in leading the Bison to their third straight FCS national title and eighth in the last nine years. He was the national freshman and player of the year.
Lance possesses the size (6-foot-4, 226 pounds) and athleticism (1,100 yards rushing, 14 TDs in 2019) scouts drool over. The Marshall, Minn., native also has been active in the social justice movement. Prior to the pandemic, he also was a frequent visitor to hospitals and schools in the Fargo area.
“It’s been really cool to realize the platform I have,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of great conversations with people inside and outside of our program.”
As for making a decision on the future, he does not have a firm timetable. NDSU will play an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in the spring. The FCS playoffs will follow.
“I don’t want to let anything take away from this game or after the game either,” he said.
He simply brushes it off as hype.
“It hasn’t been hard for me at all,” he said. “People needed something to write about with no sports going on.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!