NDSU will play one football game this fall

The Bison will play football after all this fall, albeit briefly.

After announcing last week it would not play in the fall of 2020, North Dakota State revealed on Monday it will host Central Arkansas at the Fargodome on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Despite the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponing its season to the spring, teams were allowed to play three nonconference games this fall at their own discretion. NDSU attempted to line up three opponents but did not find any takers.

One other development late last week played into NDSU's decision. The NCAA announced athletes would not be charged with a year of eligibility if they played in the fall or spring.

"That opened the doors for all of our players to participate," NDSU football coach Matt Entz said on Monday. "It was nice to make a decision for ourselves. Up this point a lot of the decisions have been handed down to us."

Entz said the Bison will return to practice next week.

"We're ecstatic it worked out. At NDSU we play football, that's what we do," Entz said. "It's going to feel like normal for the next six weeks."