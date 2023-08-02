In the past dozen years, North Dakota State has been the Missouri Valley Football Conference favorite 10 times.

This year, South Dakota State is the preseason team to beat and rightfully so. The Jackrabbits routed the Bison 45-21 in last season’s FCS championship game and returns a stacked roster.

Resistance, if it’s to come for the Jackrabbits, will likely be provided by the Flickertail State. NDSU is picked second in the MVFC. UND is tabbed fourth in the 11-team league.

“You spend all year in preparation mode to play 11 games,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said Tuesday during the league’s media day. “The kids are hungry.”

UND head coach Bubba Schweigert is hoping to channel the mojo of his favorite baseball team.

“The Baltimore Orioles are in first place, that’s one big difference,” the Zeeland, N.D., native said. “I’ve been a Baltimore Orioles fan for a long time.”

The Bison and Fighting Hawks open practice on Thursday. Both teams play for the first time on Sept. 2. NDSU takes on Eastern Washington in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium. UND hosts Drake the same day in what shapes up as a Grand Forks-friendly schedule.

“We have six home games,” Schweigert said. “We haven’t had that in a while and we’re excited about it.”

NDSU has 14 MVFC All Preseason Team members on the roster, including preseason All-Americans Eli Mostaert on the defensive line and offensive lineman Jalen Sundell.

Entz said the Bison roster also includes 10 sixth-year players. Most importantly, they’re intact physically after being beat up last season.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been going into fall camp,” he said. “It’s great to see how many kids have come back healthy. We’re excited about where we’re at.”

UND qualified for the playoffs last season, but it ended in a disappointing loss at Weber State. Schweigert’s saying “there’s no room in the comfort inn” is in reference to the program’s desire to take the next step up the FCS ladder.

“We want more in this and that’s difficult to do,” he said.

One big on-field change has been an area of emphasis for the the Fighting Hawks, who return Preseason All-American defensive back C.J. Siegel and 10 All-MVFC preseason picks.

“We really need to eliminate explosive plays,” Schweigert said. “We have to get back to making teams earn their points and making them drive the football.”

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Preseason poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Team Points

1. South Dakota State 44 539

2. North Dakota State 1 492

3. Northern Iowa 409

4. North Dakota 399

5. Southern Illinois 337

6. Youngstown State 323

7. Illinois State 269

8. Missouri State 229

9. South Dakota 226

10. Indiana State 148

11. Murray State 74

12. Western Illinois 65