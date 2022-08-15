NDSU, UND schedules set for 2023 and 2024 in MVFC

North Dakota State and North Dakota will continue to play each season under a new scheduling format unveiled by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Monday.

Due to the conference adding Murray State as its 12th team in 2023, the league went to a scheduling format which will have eight conference games per season. Additionally, each MVFC institution will play every school in the conference at least four out of every six seasons.

The updated scheduling model focused on maximizing bus trips, a cost-control measure, and protecting rivalries.

In the two-year cycle of 2023 and 2024, NDSU will not play Illinois State, Indiana State or Youngstown State.

The Bison will play Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.

UND’s schedule includes Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, NDSU, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

UND will not face Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State in 2023-2024.

In 2023, the Bison and Fighting Hawks will square off on Oct. 14 in Grand Forks. The following year, the two teams will meet in Fargo on Oct. 26.

This year's game is the regular-season finale Nov. 17 at the Fargodome.

Both teams start the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3. NDSU hosts Drake at 2:30 p.m., while the Fighting Hawks travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers, a game which will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 2:30 p.m.

Bison No. 1 in poll

NDSU received 24 of 25 first-place votes in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll, released on Monday.

The defending national champion Bison received 624 points in voting.

Montana is ranked second. South Dakota State, which got the only other first-place vote, is picked third.

Montana State, which lost to NDSU in last season's championship game in Frisco, Texas, is fourth in the poll. Villanova rounds out the top five.

Other MVFC teams ranked include Missouri State (No. 8) and Northern Iowa (No. 21).

South Dakota (49) and North Dakota (2) received votes.