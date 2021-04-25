NDSU, UND headed south for FCS quarterfinals

NDSU and UND will hit the road next weekend for the FCS quarterfinals.

After convincing first-round home wins on Saturday, North Dakota State and North Dakota will face two of the top three seeded teams in the tournament.

The Bison, who trailed 14-0 and 21-7 to Eastern Washington on Saturday before rallying for a 42-20 win, will face second-seeded Sam Houston State on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

NDSU defeated the Bearkats in the 2011 and 2012 FCS championship games. It will be the first road playoff game for the Bison since 2010.

“It’s a huge challenge, but it’s an opportunity for us to get better,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “(We) anticipate they’ll still be similar. We know they’ll have a lot of talent. With as successful as they’ve been, I’m sure they’ve had some coordinators come and go.”

The Bison (7-2) ran for 422 yards in Saturday’s win over Eastern Washington and scored the last 35 points of the game.

“That was a great day, but Monday we gotta shelve it and get back to work,” Entz said. “Now, can we do it again? That’s not to say we’re gonna run for 400 yards again, but we have to be able to run the football.