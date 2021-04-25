NDSU, UND headed south for FCS quarterfinals

NDSU and UND will hit the road next weekend for the FCS quarterfinals.
After convincing first-round home wins on Saturday, North Dakota State and North Dakota will face two of the top three seeded teams in the tournament.
The Bison, who trailed 14-0 and 21-7 to Eastern Washington on Saturday before rallying for a 42-20 win, will face second-seeded Sam Houston State on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
NDSU defeated the Bearkats in the 2011 and 2012 FCS championship games. It will be the first road playoff game for the Bison since 2010.
“It’s a huge challenge, but it’s an opportunity for us to get better,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “(We) anticipate they’ll still be similar. We know they’ll have a lot of talent. With as successful as they’ve been, I’m sure they’ve had some coordinators come and go.”
The Bison (7-2) ran for 422 yards in Saturday’s win over Eastern Washington and scored the last 35 points of the game.
“That was a great day, but Monday we gotta shelve it and get back to work,” Entz said. “Now, can we do it again? That’s not to say we’re gonna run for 400 yards again, but we have to be able to run the football.
"We’re a run-first program.”
The Bison will be looking for a better beginning. Eastern Washington led 20-7 midway through the second quarter on Saturday.
“We got a good group of kids that are excited to have another opportunity to play together,” Entz said.
NDSU will be making their 11th straight trip to the FCS playoffs. The Bison have won three straight national championships and eight of the last nine. All of that is secondary, Entz said.
“We don’t talk about streaks,” he said. “The only streak we talk about on Monday is going 1-0 that week.”
UND HEADS EAST
North Dakota is sailing into uncharted waters.
Coming off its first Division I playoff victory, UND will be facing an unfamiliar foe as it heads to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to face No. 3 overall seed James Madison on Sunday at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Dukes (6-0) piled up more than 300 yards rushing and built a three-touchdown lead before holding on for a 31-24 victory over VMI on Saturday.
JMU is in the postseason for the 17th time, including a school-record seven consecutive playoff appearances. National champions in 2004 and 2016, the Dukes also advanced to the FCS title game in 2017 and 2019, both times falling to North Dakota State.
For a North Dakota team making its first appearance in the quarterfinals, the Dukes are a mystery.
“I do know they are a very good program, very good this year again,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They play very physical football. We’ll study them and go to work on them. It’s a great opportunity to go on the road and play a team that has achieved a lot of success.”
“Don’t know a lot about them yet. I know we’re going to be psyched to go play them,” said UND defensive back Haden Galvin, who returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s win over Missouri State.
UND scored on its first four possessions and the defense piled up eight sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss in the win over the Bears. But now it’s on to the next round.
“We’re excited about moving on,” Schweigert said. “We have a lot to work on. We’ll address it like always, work on some issues. Playing a good football program, a good team next week.”