NDSU to get plenty of national exposure this week

North Dakota State's football program will get plenty of national exposure this week.
Even before the Bison play their FCS quarterfinal game on Sunday at Sam Houston State on ESPN, the school's green and gold colors will see plenty of air time.
NDSU is expected to have three players selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft this weekend, including lock first-round quarterback Trey Lance. The first-round of the draft is Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-3 will be held Friday. Rounds 4-7 are Saturday.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network's lead draft analyst, has Lance ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect and could go as high as No. 3 overall. Jacksonville is expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. The New York Jets pick second and likely will take Zach Wilson, a quarterback from BYU.
Lance is in contention to go No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, who traded a haul of picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 last month. If he doesn't go No. 3, Lance is not expected to slide much further. Five quarterbacks -- Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Mac Jones of Alabama and Ohio State's Justin Fields are all likely to go in the first half of round No. 1.
Offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, who like Lance opted out of the FCS spring season, and linebacker Jabril Cox could hear their names called on Friday.
Jeremiah has Radunz ranked as the 47th overall prospect. Cox, who spent three seasons at NDSU before transferring to LSU for the 2020 campaign, is 50th on Jeremiah's big board.
Matt Entz, head coach at NDSU, laid claim to Cox on Monday during his weekly press conference. Cox played primarily quarterback in high school in Kansas City, Missouri.
"We're claiming him as ours," Entz said of Cox. "He was developed here."
Alabama has seven players in Jeremiah's top 50 prospects. After that, NDSU -- if you count Cox -- is tied for the second-most with Penn State and Washington with three.
"It's a week of exposure. What an opportunity for the brand. The logo's gonna be all over the place," Entz said. "Credit to NDSU the institution. The athletic department. It shows the type of athletes we're recruiting and the type of character our kids have. Hopefully it will open some eyes and generate some interest among kids that are considering other mid-majors besides NDSU."
NDSU has had one player drafted each of the past two seasons – quarterback Easton Stick in 2019 and defensive lineman Derrek Tuszka in 2020. The last time two Bison were picked in the same draft was 2016 when Carson Wentz was taken No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Later, offensive lineman Joe Haeg was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round.
Wentz was traded to the Colts in February, while Haeg won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.
"With the level of talent and depth, we tell kids in recruiting you're going to play with other good players when you come here," Entz said.
At the end of last season, nine former NDSU players were on NFL rosters. Along with Haeg, Stick, Tuszka and Wentz were linebacker Chris Board (Baltimore), tight end Ben Ellefson (Jacksonville), linebacker Kyle Emanuel (Houston) and offensive linemen Zack Johnson and Billy Turner with Green Bay. Wide receiver Darius Shepherd was with Green Bay through Week 13 before being released.
"The No. 1 question I get from a lot of coaches and GM is why should we take so and so," Entz said. "I think a big part is the development piece above the shoulders. They understand coverages, understand schemes. I think we play a good brand of football.
"We have volume to the program and I think that lends itself to being successful at the next level."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com