NDSU to get plenty of national exposure this week

Jeremiah has Radunz ranked as the 47th overall prospect. Cox, who spent three seasons at NDSU before transferring to LSU for the 2020 campaign, is 50th on Jeremiah's big board.

Matt Entz, head coach at NDSU, laid claim to Cox on Monday during his weekly press conference. Cox played primarily quarterback in high school in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We're claiming him as ours," Entz said of Cox. "He was developed here."

Alabama has seven players in Jeremiah's top 50 prospects. After that, NDSU -- if you count Cox -- is tied for the second-most with Penn State and Washington with three.

"It's a week of exposure. What an opportunity for the brand. The logo's gonna be all over the place," Entz said. "Credit to NDSU the institution. The athletic department. It shows the type of athletes we're recruiting and the type of character our kids have. Hopefully it will open some eyes and generate some interest among kids that are considering other mid-majors besides NDSU."