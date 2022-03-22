NDSU starts first spring ball in two years

One year ago at this time, North Dakota State was playing college football games that counted.

This spring, a normal routine has returned for the defending FCS champions. Spring ball begins today in Fargo, which is a new experience for a large chunk of the roster.

"Don't know whether it's a good thing or a bad thing, but 75 percent of our roster has never been through spring ball," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "It's very exciting and I think we've had a positive offseason."

The Bison went 7-3 last spring and were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Order was restored last fall when NDSU marched to its ninth championship in the last 11 years. The Bison outscored their four playoff opponents 123-34, which included a 38-10 rout of Montana State in the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. Their final record was 14-1.

Some of the big names -- fullback Hunter Luepke, wide receiver Phoenix Sprole, offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen -- will be limited in what they do this spring, but for everybody else the next 30 days, including 15 practices, are crucial.

"We're excited with the group we have coming back. We're going to have 125 players on the roster, but we can only bring 110 to (fall) camp," Entz said. "It's going to be very competitive. We're going to find out who the best players are."

Quarterback is one spot where there is competition, but not for the starting spot. The job belongs to Cam Miller.

"If the season started tomorrow, Cam would be our starting quarterback," Entz said.

Quincy Patterson, who provides an elite running option at QB, along with Cole Payton and Peter Anderson, all drew high marks.

"The caliber of talent we have in that room right now is really high," Entz said of the quarterbacks. "They all continue to be great leaders and expand their knowledge of what we're doing offensively."

The Bison's run-heavy offense continues to have a deep stable of ball-carriers including Dom Gonnella, who is pulling double-duty as a minor-league baseball player. He's expected to play baseball through early July before returning to Fargo.

Defensively, Will Mostaert has been moved inside to D-tackle to play along side his brother Eli. All-American defensive end Spencer Waege is on track to return in the fall after missing all but three games last season with a knee injury.

After playing 25 games in a calendar year, this year's spring ball will be different, but not too much.

"When you get into spring, it's never Bison vs. Bison out there," Entz said, "but it gets pretty competitive."

