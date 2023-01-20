NDSU running back Johnson enters transfer portal

North Dakota State running back Kobe Johnson announced Friday that he is entering the transfer portal and leaving the school.

Johnson led the Bison in rushing attempts (129) and yards (961) this past season. He also had nine rushing touchdowns and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.

For his career, the Lawrenceville, Ga., product, finished with 2,563 yards on 381 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Johnson, who previously indicated he would stay at NDSU for a fifth season, has one year of eligibility remaining. He's the second significant running back to enter the portal in recent months. Dom Gonnella left the team in December.

With Johnson's departure, TaMerik Williams (99-702, 8 TD) and TK Marshall (58-365, 5 TD) are set to be NDSU's top returning tailbacks next season.

COMBINE INVITES THREE

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch, fullback Hunter Luepke and tight end Noah Gindorff have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place February 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Mauch played in 62 games during his Bison career, earning All-America honors twice. Mauch, from Hankinson, N.D., is expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft which will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Luepke played in 43 games during his career, but missed the last five games of the 2022 season due to shoulder surgery.

Luepke, a two-time All-America selection, rushed for 1,665 yards on 274 carries in his career with 24 touchdowns. The 6-1, 236-pounder from Spencer, Wis., also caught 38 passes for 494 yards and nine scores.

Gindorff, from Crosby, Minn., missed all but three games this past season due to a leg injury. In all, he played 53 games for the Bison. The 6-6, 268-pounder finished with 44 catches for 522 yards and 12 touchdowns.