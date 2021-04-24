NDSU rides ground game in victory over Eastern Washington for 13th straight playoff win

Jalen Bussey ran for 143 yards on just 13 carries for the Bison. Hunter Luepke had 46 yards on nine carries and quarterback Cam Miller had touchdown runs of 13 yards (first quarter) and four yards (second quarter).

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw for 246 yards, but only 40 in the second half and was picked off by Dom Jones in the third quarter with the Bison leading 21-20. NDSU cashed in the turnover for a touchdown.

"We let our guys go up front," Entz said. "We needed to be less concerned about him getting away, and he needs to be concerned about us getting to him."

Despite the early deficit, Entz said the squad remained calm.

"My vibe was probably more concerned than our players," he said. "We have a number of young, confident players on our sideline."

The Bison averaged 7.4 yards per carry on the ground.

"Those 4- and 5-yard runs by the end of the game turned into 15 to 20 and big plays," Volson said.

Miller, making his first start at quarterback for the Bison, capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD pass to Noah Gindorff in the fourth quarter.

Prior to the game, Zeb Noland's dad announced on Twitter his son would not be returning to NDSU next season. Zeb Noland had started the first seven games of the spring season at quarterback for the Bison. He plans to begin his coaching career next season.

