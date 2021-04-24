NDSU rides ground game in victory over Eastern Washington for 13th straight playoff win

North Dakota State's ground game was too much for Eastern Washington.
The Bison ran for 422 yards and overcame 14-0 and 20-7 first-half deficits to roll past Eastern Washington 42-20 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome.
The Bison stretched their playoff winning streak to 13 games and reached the quarterfinals for the 11th straight year. NDSU will play at second-seeded Sam Houston State next weekend in Huntsville, Texas.
"Tension was a little high because it's one and done, but I felt like we were ready," said freshman running back Dominic Gonnella, who ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
It started shaky.
Eastern Washington had more than 200 yards and three touchdowns midway through the second quarter and led 20-7.
"It took us some time for us to get adjusted to their tempo," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "The coaches had to get out of the way, felt like we handcuffed them. At the middle of the second quarter we just said, let's let them go play."
NDSU (7-2) scored the last 35 points of the game. Of the Bison's 472 yards, 422 were on the ground.
"We knew we'd have to win the time of possession battle because they have such a high-octane offense," said senior offensive lineman Cordell Volson. "Our best defense was keeping their offense of the field. We knew we'd have to run the football."
Jalen Bussey ran for 143 yards on just 13 carries for the Bison. Hunter Luepke had 46 yards on nine carries and quarterback Cam Miller had touchdown runs of 13 yards (first quarter) and four yards (second quarter).
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw for 246 yards, but only 40 in the second half and was picked off by Dom Jones in the third quarter with the Bison leading 21-20. NDSU cashed in the turnover for a touchdown.
"We let our guys go up front," Entz said. "We needed to be less concerned about him getting away, and he needs to be concerned about us getting to him."
Despite the early deficit, Entz said the squad remained calm.
"My vibe was probably more concerned than our players," he said. "We have a number of young, confident players on our sideline."
The Bison averaged 7.4 yards per carry on the ground.
"Those 4- and 5-yard runs by the end of the game turned into 15 to 20 and big plays," Volson said.
Miller, making his first start at quarterback for the Bison, capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD pass to Noah Gindorff in the fourth quarter.
Prior to the game, Zeb Noland's dad announced on Twitter his son would not be returning to NDSU next season. Zeb Noland had started the first seven games of the spring season at quarterback for the Bison. He plans to begin his coaching career next season.
