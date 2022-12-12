NDSU preparing for Incarnate Word QB Berry, high-scoring Cardinals

For the second week in a row, North Dakota State's defense will be put to the test by a prolific offense.

Last week, the Bison passed. Friday night, it gets even tougher.

NDSU hosts Incarnate Word at the Fargodome with a trip to Frisco, Texas, and the FCS championship game on the line. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.

The Cardinals average an FCS-leading 53 points per game and knocked off unbeaten Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest scoring FCS playoff game ever, which ended at 1:39 a.m. Saturday morning local time.

Incarnate Word (12-1) is led by quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., who has accounted for a whopping 68 touchdowns this season, 59 passing and nine rushing. Scott Jr. began his career at FCS heavyweight LSU. He transferred from LSU to Missouri before finishing at Incarnate Word.

"(Scott Jr.) is probably the most prolific, or productive, player in FCS football," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said at his Monday press conference. "This is another difficult opponent this week.

"They score a lot of points and they score really fast."

In Friday's quarterfinal win over Samford, the Bison (11-2) held the Bulldogs 25 points under their average.

"It was a good win over a good football team," Entz said.

Schematically, the Bison won't do much different, regardless of the opponent.

"This time of year, you do what you do. Just make sure you do it really well," Entz said.

Incarnate Word averages 585 yards of offense per game, 370 of those coming through the air.

"It's not about stopping yards. Yards are going to happen," Entz said. "Keep them out of the end zone. Keep them from scoring touchdowns."

Entz said running back TaMerik Williams (ankle) and backup quarterback Cole Payton (foot) are "day-to-day." All-American fullback/running back Hunter Luepke is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Luepke has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, the premier all-star game for NFL prospects. Left tackle Cody Mauch, from Hankinson, N.D., also will play in the Senior Bowl. Mauch is currently being projected as a second-round pick by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

If Williams can’t play Friday, TK Marshall and potentially even West Fargo Sheyenne product Barika Kpeenu could see more carries for the Bison, who average 269.1 yards rushing per game.

Incarnate Word, located in San Antonio, Texas, has made a rapid ascent to the top in the FCS. The program's first year was 2009. In 2014, the Bison beat the Cardinals 58-0 at the Fargodome.

"I think they have really good personnel," Entz said. "It will be exciting. They do a lot of good things."

The Cardinals' upset victory at second-seeded Sacramento State gave the Bison a somewhat unexpected and final home game.

"When we went into the game, we didn't know. All we talked about a week ago is that if we wanted a shot at playing at home, we had to take care of business on Friday," Entz said. "A lot of our players stayed up and watched that game because they do enjoy playing here at the Fargodome. Probably more so for our seniors because now they do get to go out with one last home game."