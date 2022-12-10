NDSU hosts Incarnate Word Friday in FCS semifinals

North Dakota State will host Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. on Friday night at the Fargodome in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison (11-2) defeated Samford 27-9 in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Incarnate Word (12-1) knocked off No. 2 seed Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest scoring FCS playoff game ever in a game that ended at 1:39 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Cardinals and Hornets combined for 48 points in the fourth quarter. Sacramento State recovered two onside kicks, had 738 yards of offense, yet still suffered its first loss of the season.

Sacramento State also lost its coach on Saturday when Troy Taylor was hired for the head job at Stanford.

The Bison, without All-American fullback/running back Hunter Luepke (shoulder), lost running back TaMerik Williams Friday night to a foot injury.

The winner of the NDSU vs. Incarnate Word game faces either top-seeded South Dakota State (12-1) or Montana State (12-1) in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the national championship game.