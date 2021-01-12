NDSU hires Mankato offensive coordinator Beschorner as running backs coach

When practice begins Jan. 22, the Bison football team will have a new coach on staff.

Minnesota-Mankato offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner has been hired as the new running backs coach at North Dakota State.

The Bison had an opening on their coaching staff when AJ Blazek was hired as an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming. Blazek had been the offensive line coach for the Bison. Dan Larson, who was NDSU's running backs coach, will now coach the offensive line.

Beschorner has been part of four Northern Sun Intercollegiate championships and four NCAA playoff appearances at Minnesota State. He was named NCAA Division II Coordinator of the Year in 2019 after the Mavericks led D-II in scoring (47.5 points per game) and advanced to the national championship game.

Beschorner, a graduate of Simpson College in Iowa, had previous coaching stops at South Dakota (2003-07) and Simpson (2008-14).

Larson is in his second season at NDSU. The Bison rushed for a school-record 4,601 yards last year en route to a 16-0 record and eighth FCS championship in the last nine years. The Bison ranked fourth in rushing with 287.6 yards per game.