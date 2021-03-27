NDSU football game canceled

North Dakota State's football game scheduled for Saturday against South Dakota at the DakotaDome in Vermillion was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
NDSU had a positive coronavirus test within its Tier I personnel, which consists of players, coaches and support staff.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The Bison, ranked No. 2 in the FCS, are scheduled to host South Dakota State on Saturday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. Their final regular season game is April 10 at Northern Iowa.
