Jon Hegerle led the University of Jamestown to its first national championship.

Cody Mauch went from a walk-on from Hankinson to an All-American offensive lineman at North Dakota State and was selected in the NFL draft.

Hegerle and Mauch lead the college year-end award winners from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Jimmie volleyball team was named the state’s female team of the year and Hegerle won the college female coach of the year award. Kaitlyn McColly of Dickinson State won the female athlete of the year award.

Mauch was named the state’s male athlete of the year. Jamestown men’s basketball was the male team of the year and Mayville State’s Brandon McGruder was named male coach of the year.

Female team: Jamestown volleyball

The Jimmies defeated Corban (Ore.) 3-2 in the NAIA national championship game, giving the Jimmies their first national title in school history.

The No. 2-ranked Jimmies defeated No. 4-ranked Corban 25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13, storming back to take the final two sets and complete a 37-2 season.

Anna Holen, a senior from LaMoure, had career highs of 23 kills and 35 digs in winning the tournament MVP award.

Jamestown went 15-1 in winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference title despite having graduated seven players from the previous season’s team.

The Jimmies won 19 games in a row after a season-opening 3-1 setback to Eastern Oregon. Their only conference loss was a 3-2 loss to Midland on Oct. 8. After that, the Jimmies won their final 18 matches, capped by four wins at the national tournament.

Kali Hegerle, a senior from West Fargo, was named the NAIA women’s volleyball national player of the year. Junior Ellie Holen from LaMoure was named the national defender of the year. Anna Holen was a first-team All-American and Lexi Olson, a sophomore from Langdon, was an honorable mention All-American selection.

NDSCS softball and Bismarck State College volleyball were the other finalists for the award.

Female coach: Jon Hegerle, Jamestown volleyball

Hegerle was named the NAIA national volleyball coach of the year after guiding the Jimmies to their first national title.

In his 14th season with Jamestown, Hegerle has been named the NAIA national coach of the year in two of the last three seasons. He has compiled an overall coaching record of 372-116.

Mike Oehkle of NDSCS softball and Kyle Kuether of Bismarck State volleyball were the other finalists.

Female athlete: Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State track

McColly, a sophomore from Hinsdale, Mont., won the NAIA national outdoor heptathlon title.

She finished with 4,922 points, which was more than 92 points ahead of the runner-up finisher. In the eight events, McColly finished in the top eight in seven. She won the 100 meter hurdles, finished third in the long jump and 800, sixth in the high jump, seventh in the 200 and eighth in the javelin.

Kalli Hegerle and Anna Holen of Jamestown volleyball were the other finalists.

Male team: Jamestown basketball

The Jimmies went 27-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NAIA national tournament before falling to Indian Tech 61-51.

Jamestown won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title and finished as tournament runners-up, falling 86-81 to Dordt in the final.

At the national tournament, the Jimmies defeated Bethel (Kan.) 81-70 and Peru State (Kan.) 95-88.

Jamestown’s 27 wins were the fourth most in a single season in school history. The Jimmies were ranked No. 11 in the final NAIA coaches poll.

Jamestown native Mason Walters was named the NAIA National Player of the Year, averaging 26.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Mayville State basketball and NDSCS football were the other finalists.

Male coach: Brandon McGruder, Mayville State basketball

McGruder led the Comets to a 25-6 record and a North Star Athletic Association title.

Mayville State finished 12-2 in the NSAA and earned an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament.

McGruder, who served as an interim head coach during the 2022-23 season, was named the Comets’ head coach on April 4.

The Comets defeated Dickinson State 80-63 in the conference tournament title game. Mayville dropped its opening game at the national tournament 101-92 to Peru State (Kan.).

Thomas Gieske, a senior from Sartell, Minn., averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was named to the NAIA All-America third team.

Jamison Dietrich of Bismarck State College track and Eric Issendorf of NDSCS football were the other finalists.

Male athlete: Cody Mauch, NDSU football

Mauch started all 15 games at left tackle for North Dakota State (12-3), which advanced to the FCS national championship game before falling to South Dakota State. It was NDSU’s 10th trip to the title game in 12 seasons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Mauch in the second round, the No. 48 selection overall.

He was named an All-America first-teamer by the AP, Stats Perform, AFCA, FCS Athletic Directors Association, HERO Sports, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Mason Walters of Jamestown basketball and Grant Nelson of North Dakota State basketball were also finalists.