NCHC runs into issue with COVID-19, bumping UND-Omaha series to Jan. 29-30

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference made it through the season-opening pod without losing a game to COVID-19.
Now comes the hard part.
As the league gets set to open the second half of the season, the first on-campus series has been wiped out.
North Dakota’s scheduled series at Nebraska-Omaha -- the host of the pod earlier this season -- has been postponed. UND and UNO were slated to play a pair of games at Baxter Arena on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Due to what the league called a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the UNO program, the series will shift to late January. UND will travel to Baxter Arena to make up the series on Jan. 29-30.
The decision was consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the league’s Health & Safety Competitions Committee.
North Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha will be off this weekend. Other league series remain on -- Denver and Colorado College will each play a Friday-Saturday home and home while Minnesota-Duluth is at St. Cloud State and Miami will travel to Western Michigan for games Saturday and Sunday.
North Dakota went 7-2-1 in the season-opening pod, leaving Baxter Arena in first place with 20 points, one more than Nebraska-Omaha’s 19. UNO went 6-3-1. Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State each had 18 points in the standings.
UND and Nebraska-Omaha are scheduled to play on Jan. 8-9 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Those games are still on at this time.
With this weekend off, North Dakota should have both Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven back from the World Juniors in time for its next game. UND went 3-0 with the two rookie defensemen in the lineup in the pod and 4-2-1 after they left for Edmonton to compete for the U.S. team.
The extra time off could also be beneficial for injured forwards Shane Pinto and Harrison Blaisdell.
Pinto, who is the No. 2-ranked scorer in the nation with 13 points through 10 games, was hurt during the final game of the pod against Western Michigan. Blaisdell has been out since the third game of the season.
Both could have played this week but were still considered day to day. They should be ready to hit the ice again next week.
The NCHC announced another schedule change earlier this week. Each team had a pair of three-game series scheduled in the second half of the season, but the league cut those series to the traditional two-game series.
UND lost a pair of games with Colorado College. Denver lost two games with UNO, Minnesota-Duluth lost a pair with Western Michigan and St. Cloud State lost two with Miami.
North Dakota has 14 regular-season games remaining -- six against UNO and four each against CC and Denver.
The NCHC also announced the slate for the first half of the league’s national TV package with CBS Sports Network.
North Dakota’s game at Denver on Jan. 15 will be aired on CBSSN at 8 p.m. Central.
The other CBSSN games set for the first two weeks of January are Denver at CC on Jan. 1, St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth on Jan. 8 and Minnesota-Duluth at Miami on Jan. 16.
CBSSN will air four more regular-season games and the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.