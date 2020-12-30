NCHC runs into issue with COVID-19, bumping UND-Omaha series to Jan. 29-30

UND and Nebraska-Omaha are scheduled to play on Jan. 8-9 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Those games are still on at this time.

With this weekend off, North Dakota should have both Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven back from the World Juniors in time for its next game. UND went 3-0 with the two rookie defensemen in the lineup in the pod and 4-2-1 after they left for Edmonton to compete for the U.S. team.

The extra time off could also be beneficial for injured forwards Shane Pinto and Harrison Blaisdell.

Pinto, who is the No. 2-ranked scorer in the nation with 13 points through 10 games, was hurt during the final game of the pod against Western Michigan. Blaisdell has been out since the third game of the season.

Both could have played this week but were still considered day to day. They should be ready to hit the ice again next week.

The NCHC announced another schedule change earlier this week. Each team had a pair of three-game series scheduled in the second half of the season, but the league cut those series to the traditional two-game series.

UND lost a pair of games with Colorado College. Denver lost two games with UNO, Minnesota-Duluth lost a pair with Western Michigan and St. Cloud State lost two with Miami.