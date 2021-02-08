NCHC postseason tournament will be played in Grand Forks in March

The Frozen Faceoff will be played in Grand Forks next month.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will hold its postseason tournament at Ralph Engelstad Arena March 12-16.

Held at Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, all seven years of the conference's existence, this year's tournament was moved for COVID-19 related reasons.

The format will be different.

The tournament will be single-elimination, with quarterfinal games played on March 12-13. The semifinals will be held on Monday, March 15. The championship the following day, March 16. Game times have not been determined and will not be until the NCHC regular season is complete. All eight NCHC teams have met the required number of games to be played (13) to qualify. The regular season ends March 5.

"Circumstances surrounding travel, testing and fan attendance made the traditional format difficult to complete," said NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton. "We are very grateful to the University of North Dakota and Ralph Engelstad Area for their willingness to host this unique tournament structure."