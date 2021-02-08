NCHC postseason tournament will be played in Grand Forks in March

The Frozen Faceoff will be played in Grand Forks next month.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will hold its postseason tournament at Ralph Engelstad Arena March 12-16.
Held at Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, all seven years of the conference's existence, this year's tournament was moved for COVID-19 related reasons.
The format will be different.
The tournament will be single-elimination, with quarterfinal games played on March 12-13. The semifinals will be held on Monday, March 15. The championship the following day, March 16. Game times have not been determined and will not be until the NCHC regular season is complete. All eight NCHC teams have met the required number of games to be played (13) to qualify. The regular season ends March 5.
"Circumstances surrounding travel, testing and fan attendance made the traditional format difficult to complete," said NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton. "We are very grateful to the University of North Dakota and Ralph Engelstad Area for their willingness to host this unique tournament structure."
Fan attendance will be allowed, on a limited basis. Ticket information will be released at a later date. The quarterfinals will be streamed live on NCHC.tv. The semifinals and championship game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
"I have no doubt that the University of North Dakota, Ralph Engelstad Arena and all our Grand Forks community partners will rally together to make this event a first-class experience for all NCHC student-athletes, coaches and fans," UND athletics director Bill Chaves said. "Our goal now is to do our part in concluding the NCHC season in a safe and memorable fashion for all involved."
Minnesota-Duluth, UND and St. Cloud State are challenging for the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Duluth (12-5-2) currently holds a one-point lead over North Dakota for the top spot. The Bulldogs have 39 points with seven games still to play. UND is on 38 points with six games remaining. St. Cloud State (12-7) has 37 points with seven games still to go.
North Dakota (13-4-1) returns to action on Friday (7:37 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.), hosting Denver (7-10-1). UND has not played since a 5-4 loss at Nebraska-Omaha on Jan. 30.
The winner of the NCHC tournament will receive an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.
