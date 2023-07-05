For the first time since the league was founded, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is expanding.

Arizona State will become the ninth member of the NCHC for the 2024-25 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils elevated their hockey program to varsity status in 2015-16 and has become a competitive NCAA program under coach Greg Powers. ASU posted its first win over a top-10 team in 2018-19, and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament in 2019. That was the fastest start-up program to qualify for the national tournament.

In February of 2020, Arizona State moved into the national top 10 for the first time. The Sun Devils were in position to make the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season when the pandemic wiped out the postseason.

Arizona State posted back-to-back 20-win seasons and is coming off an 18-21-0 mark last season. That includes top-10 wins over perennial powers North Dakota and Minnesota and a 3-4 record against NCHC teams.

“This is a defining moment for the NCHC and college hockey,” said Colorado College athletic director Lesley Irvine, the chair of the NCHC athletic council. “Arizona State joining the league speaks to the national expansion of the conference and welcoming another program that prioritizes hockey at the highest levels. … Arizona State is a great fit for the NCHC and we look forward to them being a part of this great conference.”

Arizona State has expressed interest in joining the NCHC in the past. They applied for league membership along with Minnesota State-Mankato in 2016, but the league decided to remain with its eight original members -- Colorado College, Denver, Miami, Minnesota-Duluth, Nebraska-Omaha, North Dakota, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

“This will go down as one of the most influential days in the history of Sun Devil hockey,” Powers said. “To be accepted as a members in to such a tremendous conference like the NCHC with such historic college hockey programs is an honor we will never take for granted.

“The ability to develop rivalries in a conference where hockey is paramount to all its members, chase the Penrose Cup and complete in postseason championships is going to be a welcomed challenge for our student-athletes and fans. We can’t wait to get started and do our part in contributing to the NCHC, the greatest single-sport conference in college athletics.”

With the Sun Devils’ success on the ice, and the opening of the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on campus in the spring of 2022 -- which also serves as the current home rink of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes -- the program became more appealing to the league. Their previous home rink -- Oceanside Arena -- was outdated, small and not considered up to NCHC standards.

Arizona State drew more than 4,600 fans per game during its first season in the new venue, ranking No. 12 in the nation in attendance. The Sun Devils have four alumni who have signed NHL contracts during the last four years, with Joey Daccord of Ottawa and Brinson Pacichnuk of San Jose making their NHL debuts.

The NCHC has won five national championships in its first 10 seasons -- Denver in 2017 and 2022, Minnesota-Duluth in 2018 and 2019 and North Dakota in 2016. NCHC teams have made 13 Frozen Four appearances and 35 national tournament berths.

“We are looking forward to Arizona State’s entrance into the (NCHC),” UND coach Brad Berry said. “Over the past 10 year of its existence, the NCHC has solidified its position as the top league for collegiate hockey. The NCHC’s premier and powerful brand will only be strengthened by the addition of ASU hockey.”

With the addition of a ninth team, the league will continue to play a 24-game conference schedule.

The league will divide into three pods -- Arizona State, Denver and Colorado College, North Dakota, Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State, and Miami-Nebraska-Omaha and Western Michigan.

Teams will play home and home two-game series with the other teams in their pod for eight games. The remaining 16 league games against non-pod teams will be match non-pod opponents in one series, home or away, for eight games, and two other non-pod teams being played in both home and away series for eight games.

Non-pod teams that are played either once or twice in a series will rotate over the three seasons. A compete league schedule will be announced next spring.

The league postseason format with nine teams beginning in 2024-25 is still being evaluated and will be announced in the coming months.