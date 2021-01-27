Mystics ready to get started

An offseason like no other is nearing an end.
Kyle Kuether’s first season as head volleyball coach at Bismarck State College was a work in progress.
On Friday, the Mystics will finally get to take the court.
“It’s been good,” Kuether said. “We actually got to practice some this fall – not team practice, but positional practices, a lot of individual skill work. Now we finally get to get in the gym with everybody and get everybody going together.
“It was nice to have something to do. If we weren’t able to practice, it would have been a long fall. We couldn’t do anything last spring, we couldn’t do anything this summer. It was just nice to have something to look forward to every day. We just want to play.”
The Mystics will open the spring season on Friday at Williston State College. Their home opener is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Tetons.
Jumping right into Mon-Dak Conference play will be a different way to open a season.
“It’s hard to judge your team before you get challenged a bit,” Kuether said. “With high school volleyball, we were used to the first crossover tournament, a scrimmage here or there and we haven’t had anything like that.
“They’ve been looking good in practice. There’s a couple of new things we’ve brought in and they’ve picked it up. We’re excited to match up with another team, see what’s going good, what we need to work on more.”
The Mystics have five sophomores back from last season’s squad that went 31-10 and advanced to the national tournament.
“We have a roster of 11, kind of a small team, but we’ll deal with it,” Kuether said. “We’re just happy to play this season.”
While numbers aren’t huge, the returning veterans are a plus.
“Right now our strength is the sophomores’ experience,” Kuether said. “They went to nationals last year. They know how to win, they know what it feels like to win. Becca Nitsch sets the tone for us with her attitude and her hard work. I haven’t seen her have a bad day in practice yet.”
Nitsch, a 5-foot-7 outside hitter from Bismarck, averaged 3.14 kills per set last season. Other sophomores back for BSC include setter Mady Mosolf, middle hitter Masy Kuntz, setter Emma Fricke and opposite Megan Anderson.
“I suppose our weakness right now would be just inexperience. My assistant (Valerie Lesu) and I, it’s our first year coaching at the college level, we have six freshmen,” Kuether said. “Hopefully, we’ll pick it up. It’s still volleyball.”
The freshmen class will be expected to contribute right away.
Abbi Kopp – who played for Kuether at St. Mary’s – is one newcomer who has looked good in practice.
“All of them are doing a god job,” Kuether said. “I’ve been impressed with Abbi. I’ve seen her game really improve the last three, four months, playing at a bigger level. Macy Wetsch, we played against her for a few years.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement just from October to now.”
Along with Kopp and Wetsch, the other freshmen on the Mystics roster include middle hitter-opposite Greta Gibson from Leonard, N.D., middle hitter Jossi Meyer of Stanley, outside hitter Kaitlyn Klein of Garrison and outside hitter Reile Payne from Fargo.
Moving from coaching the Saints to the Mystics has been good for Kuether.
“It’s fun to see the next level,” Kuether said. “I enjoyed St. Mary’s and working with the younger girls and seeing them progress over four years. College is a different level, you’re moving from the fundamentals to more management. They know how to play volleyball, now it’s working as a team. Both high school and college have their own appeal but it’s fun exploring the next level.”
The Mystics have their sights set on a return to the national tournament.
“The goal is nationals again,” Kuether said. “That has to be the ultimate goal. But it comes down to season goals, weekly goals … we want to make sure we get in the gym and improve a bit every day.”