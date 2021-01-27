Mystics ready to get started

An offseason like no other is nearing an end.

Kyle Kuether’s first season as head volleyball coach at Bismarck State College was a work in progress.

On Friday, the Mystics will finally get to take the court.

“It’s been good,” Kuether said. “We actually got to practice some this fall – not team practice, but positional practices, a lot of individual skill work. Now we finally get to get in the gym with everybody and get everybody going together.

“It was nice to have something to do. If we weren’t able to practice, it would have been a long fall. We couldn’t do anything last spring, we couldn’t do anything this summer. It was just nice to have something to look forward to every day. We just want to play.”

The Mystics will open the spring season on Friday at Williston State College. Their home opener is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Tetons.

Jumping right into Mon-Dak Conference play will be a different way to open a season.

“It’s hard to judge your team before you get challenged a bit,” Kuether said. “With high school volleyball, we were used to the first crossover tournament, a scrimmage here or there and we haven’t had anything like that.