Mystics post impressive 3-1 win over NDSCS

NDSCS had BSC's number last year.

Monday night, the Mystics turned the tables.

Bismarck State College rallied to win the opening set before finishing off the Wildcats in four, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13 at the Armory.

North Dakota State College of Science won all four meetings over the Mystics last season, but Kyle Kuether did not believe there was any extra motivation for his squad.

"They swept us last year, but at two-year schools it's weird. You have a new team in a lot of ways ever year, so there isn't that carryover like you'd see in high school," BSC's head coach said. "We have a lot of new players and so do they. We just wanted to win. I don't think it necessarily matters what happened last season."

The Mystics, who improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Mon-Dak Conference action, trailed 11-4 and 18-13 in the opening set, but stormed back to seize momentum with a 12-3 run.

Kills by Megan Klein and Reile Payne made it 24-21. A hitting error by the Wildcats made it 1-0 home team.