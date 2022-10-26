Mystics dominate Bucs, head to region title game

Last year's Bismarck State College volleyball team exited the Region 13 tournament much earlier than they wanted to, in a 3-1 loss to Miles Community College.

This year's Mystics team left no doubt that they are a different beast altogether, making the Dawson Buccaneers look like they didn't belong on the same court in a 3-0 sweep -- 25-7, 25-9, 25-17 -- at the Armory Wednesday night.

"This was a monkey on my back, our back for a year," Mystics head coach Kyle Kuether said. "Feels good to get this one. We have a mindset of one day at a time, we didn't talk about anything other than tonight's match."

Some teams might find it hard to acknowledge a painful past loss, but not the Mystics.

Led by sophomore hitter Reile Payne, who was announced before the game as the Mon-Dak Player of the Week, the Mystics were well aware of how last year ended, and were determined to separate themselves from it.

"This was probably our best overall team game of the season," Payne said. "It was a great way to end our home schedule. We came in with a different mentality this year compared to last year, which helped tremendously.

"Our mindset was that if we start fast, start cool, calm and collected, nobody can stick with us. I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates."

BSC's first home game against Dawson this season saw the Mystics stretch out a long run for a 25-6 opening-set win.

They were a point away from replicating the feat Wednesday, closing the set on a 15-1 run that included 15 straight points for the Mystics.

"Everybody might have had some nerves, but when the energy hits from the home crowd, those nerves leave your mind," Kuether said. "It was more about winning the first set to win it over any kind of nerves. We didn't get complacent or ahead of ourselves, we stayed working point by point.

"The longer runs take the pressure off, you're not playing with nerves or pressure that you have to get a pass. It's good but even then, you have to take it point-by-point, go out and play the next ball."

Payne -- 15 kills, 10 digs and two half-blocks -- was right in the middle of the run for the Mystics, forcing the Buccaneers to burn their second timeout of the set after slamming down three straight kills to get the Mystics to a 15-6 lead.

"This year's Dawson team was scary," Payne said. "Coming in, we weren't sure which version of them we would get, because the first time we played them we went to the fifth set, and the last time we played them we swept them. So we weren't sure which of those teams we'd get, and for us to come in with the momentum and power we did was fun to see."

Led by a lengthy serving run by sophomore Camaryn Beasley, who surpassed 2,000 career assists in the match, the Mystics closed out set 2 on a 16-3 run that started with the Mystics leading 9-6 and ended with them winning the set 25-9.

"We had a loss early in the season that showed us we can't be one dimensional," Kuether said. "Since that match, Cam's done a great job of getting all our hitters involved and kept our opponent's defense guessing.

"Cam's awesome, we knew what type of person she was when we brought her in. She was a leader for Legacy and she's been a leader here too. Whatever she does, she does to the best of her ability and she succeeds at whatever she puts her mind to."

A critical part of Miles' upset of the Mystics last season was BSC having trouble putting away longer rallies and let the Pioneers hang around.

That was not the case Wednesday, as every extra chance the Mystics got, they capitalized on.

The first point of set 3 was one of the longest rallies of the night and Paige McAllister ended it with a kill, giving the Mystics exactly what they needed.

"Our communication comes from team chemistry, and our team chemistry is strong," Payne said. "We know where we're going to be, which is huge at the net. Our mentality through the long sets is changing shots and being smart, so for us to get that big point was a fun way to start the last set."

Dawson kept things much more competitive in set 3, breaking into double digits for the first time in the match, but they just couldn't keep up with the Mystics' offense.

The Mystics played one of their most error-free games of the season, with just five errors -- four serving, one hitting -- keeping the Mystics from a potential clean sheet.

"It's not something we focus on, we focus on taking care of our side of the court," Kuether said. "We just go out and play and things like that just happen. Taking care of our side of the court helps that happen."

BSC eventually put it away on a misplay by the Buccaneers, giving their fans a chance to celebrate the win they were denied last season.

"Our focus is error-free volleyball, because the little things win us volleyball games," Payne said. "If we control our side, we'll do great things."

A dominant performance in the East Region semifinal by the North Dakota State College of Science, a sweep over Lake Region State, sets up a whale of a Region 13 final on NDSCS's home court on Sunday.

The Mystics are looking forward to doing what needs to be done.

"Volleyball is a simple sport, if we come out and serve better than them and receive better than them, we have a good shot of winning," Kuether said.

If the Mystics beat NDSCS on Sunday, they advance to a best-of-three district match against Region 9's champion for a berth in the national tournament in Iowa in November.

While they are far from looking past the Wildcats, Payne and her teammates are excited with the potential to further extend their season.

"We have to play Mystic volleyball," Payne said. "If we do, not a lot of teams can beat us. The postseason is a fun time, every game is exciting, so we have the mentality of one game, one set at a time."