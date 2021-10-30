MSU-Moorhead snaps Marauders' winning streak

The University of Mary won the first set, but MSU-Moorhead rallied to win the next three in a 3-1 win over the Marauders Saturday at the MAC.
The Marauders' three-game Northern Sun winning streak was snapped with the 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 loss.
Amanda Carlson pounded 17 kills and Abby Thompson had 12 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-11 in the NSIC and 4-19 overall. Kelly Klees totaled 41 assists and 10 digs for MSUM. Brooke Walthall had 12 digs and three aces for the Dragons.
Nehkyah Ellis connected for 16 kills for the Marauders. She also had 11 digs. Natalia Cruz posted 11 kills, nine digs and three aces. Kameron Selvig passed out 40 assists. Kaia Sueker had 20 digs.
The Marauders are back in action on Tuesday night, hosting Northern State at 6 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead 3, University of Mary 3
MSU-M;19;25;25;25
U-Mary;25;22;22;16
MSU-Moorhead -- Kills: Amanda Carlson 17, Abby Thompson 12, Bridget Witzmann 10, Kelly Klees 4, Jadyn Feist 4, Elise Bakke 2, Sarah Petrbok 1. Aces: Brooke Walthall 3, Carlson 1. Assists: Klees 41, Petrbok 1, Walthall 1. Digs: Walthall 12, Carlson 11, Jordan Hein 10, Klees 10, Petrbok 7, Thompson 7, Witzmann 5, Feist 5. Blocks: Feist 3.5, Thompson 3.5, Bakke 2.5, Witzmann 2, Klees 1.5.
University of Mary -- Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 16, Natalia Cruz 11, Maddie Cooper 8, Emily Torborg 4, Kameron Selvig 3, Alexandria Harper 3, Chloe Lieser 1, Kaia Sueker 1. Aces: Cruz 3, Ellis 1, Lieser 1. Assists: Selvig 40, Cruz 2, Ellis 1. Digs: Sueker 20, Lieser 12, Ellis 11, Cruz 9, Selvig 4, Cooper 3, Laura Petik 1, Torborg 1. Blocks: Torborg 1.5, Cooper 1, Harper 1, Ellis 0.5.
Records: MSU-Moorhead 4-11 NSIC, 4-19 overall; University of Mary 3-12, 6-18.
