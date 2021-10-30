MSU-Moorhead snaps Marauders' winning streak

The University of Mary won the first set, but MSU-Moorhead rallied to win the next three in a 3-1 win over the Marauders Saturday at the MAC.

The Marauders' three-game Northern Sun winning streak was snapped with the 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 loss.

Amanda Carlson pounded 17 kills and Abby Thompson had 12 for the Dragons, who improved to 4-11 in the NSIC and 4-19 overall. Kelly Klees totaled 41 assists and 10 digs for MSUM. Brooke Walthall had 12 digs and three aces for the Dragons.

Nehkyah Ellis connected for 16 kills for the Marauders. She also had 11 digs. Natalia Cruz posted 11 kills, nine digs and three aces. Kameron Selvig passed out 40 assists. Kaia Sueker had 20 digs.

The Marauders are back in action on Tuesday night, hosting Northern State at 6 p.m.

