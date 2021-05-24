Morris shines in the biggest moments for Marauders

D'Andra Morris, a three-time NCAA Division II All-American track athlete at the University of Mary, takes self-deprecating to a new level.

To believe the Kingston, Jamaica, import, her banner career in the jumping events for the Marauders is all by happenstance.

Morris, who ranks second in D-II in the triple jump heading into this weekend's national championships in Allendale, Mich., believes her success comes from what she has between the ears, not any great physical gifts.

"It's all mental," she said. "I would say I'm slow. I'm not strong at all. Coaches would say you need some form of speed and strength, and I would say I don't have any of that. So to me, it's all mental."

Morris, who graduated in April with her degree in business administration, marketing and economics, had no expectations when she arrived on campus in 2017.

"I wasn't any kind of a great athlete when I left home. I was just fine in all my events," she said. "I hadn't specialized in any one thing. Eventually it started to work and the results improved."

Ending up in Bismarck took some serious recruiting. She knew former U-Mary standout sprinter and hurdler Tonie Pandohie, a fellow Jamaican, but her original academic aspirations did not fit.