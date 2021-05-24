Morris shines in the biggest moments for Marauders

D'Andra Morris, a three-time NCAA Division II All-American track athlete at the University of Mary, takes self-deprecating to a new level.
To believe the Kingston, Jamaica, import, her banner career in the jumping events for the Marauders is all by happenstance.
Morris, who ranks second in D-II in the triple jump heading into this weekend's national championships in Allendale, Mich., believes her success comes from what she has between the ears, not any great physical gifts.
"It's all mental," she said. "I would say I'm slow. I'm not strong at all. Coaches would say you need some form of speed and strength, and I would say I don't have any of that. So to me, it's all mental."
Morris, who graduated in April with her degree in business administration, marketing and economics, had no expectations when she arrived on campus in 2017.
"I wasn't any kind of a great athlete when I left home. I was just fine in all my events," she said. "I hadn't specialized in any one thing. Eventually it started to work and the results improved."
Ending up in Bismarck took some serious recruiting. She knew former U-Mary standout sprinter and hurdler Tonie Pandohie, a fellow Jamaican, but her original academic aspirations did not fit.
Morris wanted to study culinary arts initially, but later came to the realization she did not want to make the food, she wanted to be in charge of the whole operation.
"I figured out I didn't want to work in the restaurant, I wanted to run it," she said.
Former U-Mary head coach, and current assistant Mike Thorson, was able to convince Morris to come to way north and it's been a fruitful fit.
Morris has qualified for the national meet six times between the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was second at nationals just a few months back at the indoor championships, and she twice has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Field Athlete of the Year.
She'll get the opportunity to add to her lengthy list of accomplishments next year when she uses the so called, "COVID year" the NCAA granted all student athletes due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Academically, Morris will begin work on her graduate degree in business.
Dennis Newell, University of Mary head coach, said Morris thrives on the biggest stage.
"My dad's a big Duke basketball fan and he talks about how Duke plays up or down based on the competition. D'Andra's a little like that," Newell said. "She's someone that embraces the big environment. If you're at a meet in Dickinson, you might not get a huge jump. If you're at the national meet, look out. It's going to be fun to watch."
The bright lights await Friday at Grand Valley State. The triple jump is scheduled to begin shortly after 5 p.m.
"She's a feisty competitor," Newell said. "On game day, she's going to have the attitude and demeanor you want. We trust her and know she's going to turn it on when it counts."
You wouldn't know it by Morris' approach to the biggest meet, however. In fact, she views the trip to Michigan this week as more of a culinary adventure.
"I have no goals, I don't. I tell people, I go to nationals for the food because there is nothing here in Bismarck," she joked. "The more I enjoy it, the better it seems to go. It's nice to do different things and so I'm going to go and have fun and whatever happens, happens."
