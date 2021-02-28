Morris leads Marauders to third-place finish at NSIC women's indoor track meet

D’Andra Morris won the triple jump and accounted for 19 points to help the University of Mary women’s track team place third at the Northern Sun indoor meet Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.

The Marauders had won three straight NSIC indoor crowns, but their 105 points put them behind Mankato (178) and Augustana (155) in the 12-team meet.

Morris won the triple jump for the third time in her career, handily. The senior from Kingston, Jamaica soared 40 feet, 9.75 inches to win by more than two feet. Morris was also fourth in the high jump (5-4) and fifth in the long jump (18-4).

Elizabeth Acheson earned the other victory on the day for the Marauders. In the 800-meter run, Acheson’s winning time of 2:11.24 eclipsed the NCAA qualifying mark.

Taylor Hestekin scored 13 points, thanks to her second in the 1K (2:56.81) and fourth in the mile (4:56.88) to earn a pair of All-NSIC plaques.

Tereza Bolibruch was second in the 60-meter hurdles. Her 8.72-second time was a NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

In the 5000-meter run, the opening event of the meet, Lacey Feist (17:36.24) and Starlynn Castro (17:40.40) crossed 2-3.

Ava Grimm ran the second-best 600-meter time (1:36.17).