Montana tops NDSU in lacrosse at Smrekar Field

Smrekar Field at St. Mary's High School hosted a game which required helmets on Saturday, but it was not football.

North Dakota State and the University of Montana lacrosse teams met in Bismarck for an afternoon affair.

The Grizzlies pulled out a 16-8 victory. The two teams play again on Sunday at Smrekar field, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Bison, who play in the Upper Midwest Lacross Conference Division II, dropped to 2-4 with the loss.

Montana improved to 5-1-1 with the victory. The Grizzlies play in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League Division II.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0