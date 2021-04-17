 Skip to main content
Montana tops NDSU in lacrosse at Smrekar Field
041821-spt-lacrosse1.jpg

North Dakota State face-off specialist Devin Huebner (12) fights for the ball with University of Montana midfielder Parker Swank (4) during Saturday's game at Smrekar Field in Bismarck.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Smrekar Field at St. Mary's High School hosted a game which required helmets on Saturday, but it was not football.

North Dakota State and the University of Montana lacrosse teams met in Bismarck for an afternoon affair. 

The Grizzlies pulled out a 16-8 victory. The two teams play again on Sunday at Smrekar field, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Bison, who play in the Upper Midwest Lacross Conference Division II, dropped to 2-4 with the loss.

Montana improved to 5-1-1 with the victory. The Grizzlies play in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League Division II.

