Mismash, Pinto lead UND to rout of Western Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. – Grant Mismash and Shane Pinto scored two goals apiece as the University of North Dakota remained unbeaten with an 8-2 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday.

No. 1-ranked North Dakota got goals from six different players in posting its third straight win at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena.

Fifteen different players notched points as UND scored four times in the first period and cruised.

Gavin Hain and Grant Mismash scored 49 seconds apart to put North Dakota up 2-0. Shane Pinto had two goals, one on the power play, to make it a four-goal lead.

Riese Gaber scored 13 seconds into the second period for a 5-0 lead.

Tyler Kleven and Gabe Bast also had goals for UND. Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jordan Kawaguchi and Mark Senden each had two assists.

Peter Thome made 16 saves in picking up his first win of the season.

Austin Cain finished with 14 saves and Alex Aslanidis 13 for Western Michigan (0-3-0).

Next up for top-ranked North Dakota is a 3:35 p.m. Tuesday matchup with Denver.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0