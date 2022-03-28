Minot State's stellar start continues with two wins over Marauders

Minot State's stellar start to the softball season continued Monday as the Beavers spoiled the home opener for the University of Mary.

The Beavers improved their sparkling record to 21-5 with 6-2 and 5-0 wins to kick off Northern Sun play for both teams.

Competitive losses continued to be a theme for the Marauders, who have nine losses by four runs or less.

"The first game, I was very impressed with how we played. I wish we could've gotten that one," University of Mary coach Dre Frantz said. "Minot State is a very good program. They're having a really good season, but at the same time, I thought we played well for the most part. The second game, we didn't hit enough, but there are positives from today we can build on."

Minot State, which owns the second-best winning percentage (.808) in the challenging Northern Sun, is pushing to be among the league's elite under third-year head coach Nat Wagner.

"We felt really good coming into the season about this group primarily because of how hard they work," Wagner said. "We have super-high character kids. They're totally team first and they're grinders. They've worked really hard and they're starting to see that pay off."

The Beavers got back-to-back gems in the circle from nine-game winner Trinity Valentine and Jasmine Blizzard, who fired a five-hit shutout. The pair are part of a deep pitching staff for Minot State.

"Today was about matchups and swing paths and which of our pitchers we thought kind of fit best against them," Wagner said. "Trinity and Jasmine threw the ball well today, but we have confidence in all of our pitchers."

Both teams played well defensively on a day it was hard to do so. South winds blasted straight in from center field at 30 miles per hour for much of the day, sending dust flying into the face of the batters, catchers and umpires.

"I thought both teams played exceptionally well in the wind. They made it look easy and it's not in those kinds of conditions," Wagner said. "It can be an adventure out there on a day like today, but both teams I thought did a really nice job.

"Mary has made some really nice strides the last three or four weeks from when we saw them up in Minot. You can see they're definitely on the right path."

Game 1 Monday was tied 2-2 after five innings before the Beavers went ahead in the top of the sixth with a single run and added three more in the top of the seventh for insurance.

Valentine struck out 10 batters and allowed just five hits. Sariah Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Marauders in the opener. Kaylee Kannegiesser tripled and scored in the bottom of the third inning.

Emari Evans went all seven in the circle for the Marauders in the opener, allowing 10 hits with three strikeouts.

In the second game, Nicole Eckhardt was summoned out of the bullpen in the top of the third and proceeded to allow just one run on two hits with two Ks in 4 2/3 innings for the Marauders, who play at Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

"I feel like we have improved throughout the course of the season," said Frantz, in her first season as head coach. "The girls have continued to work hard even though the results have not been what we want.

"We're still learning each other. They're learning my coaching style and it takes time, but the tools are there for us to be successful."

Minot State entered the doubleheader with a sparkling .338 team batting average. Jamie Odlum continued to hit at a blistering clip. Coming into the game, the Morden, Manitoba native was hitting .518. She managed to raise that number Monday, going 4-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Wagner is looking for more of the same from his promising club, but knows hurdles remain in the NSIC.

"There's a lot of really good teams we haven't faced yet. Our schedule probably hasn't been as tough as some of the other teams," he said. "I think we've done a good job of winning the games we're supposed to win up to this point, but I do feel like we're playing a good brand of ball."

