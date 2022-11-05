Minot State tops Marauders for first win of the season

The University of Mary turned the ball over four times and allowed five sacks in a 17-10 loss to Minot State on Saturday at Herb Parker Stadium.

It was the first win of the season for the Beavers, who improved to 1-9 in reclaiming the Battle of the Big Lake Trophy. The Marauders, who have not won in Minot since 2014, dropped to 2-8.

Quarterback Logan Nelson threw three interceptions and was sacked five times on a cold, windy day in Minot, which was not conducive to offense. The Marauders produced just 275 yards, but that was 35 more than the Beavers.

"We turned the ball over. We didn’t execute. We played poorly offensively," Marauders' head coach Craig Bagnell said.

The Beavers never trailed in the game, scoring first on an 8-yard touchdown run by Ali Mohamed midway through the second quarter.

Nelson connected with Jaden Andresen late in the period on an 8-yard TD pass to tie the game just before halftime.

After a fumble on third down by running back Dave Small Jr., the Beavers went ahead on a 28-yard touchdown run by Ben Bolinske in the third quarter.

Minot State pushed the lead to 17-7 on a 37-yard field goal by Dillon Fedor late in the fourth quarter.

The Marauders' only second-half points were on a 43-yard kick by Kevin Powell in the closing seconds. An onside kick attempt was recovered by the Beavers to ice the win.

Minot State ran for 181 yards, 70 coming from the former Minot High standout Bolinske on seven carries.

Nelson completed 22 of 36 attempts for 228 yards. Danny Kittner caught seven passes for 73 yards.

Devyn Charles and Jamire Jackson each had eight tackles for the Marauders. Grant Collins had two of their three tackles-for-loss.

The Marauders host 8-2 Bemidji State in their season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Beavers have by far the NSIC's best offense at nearly 40 points per game.

"We gotta accept this, move on, and have a great week of practice and play probably the best team in the conference (Saturday)," Bagnell said.

The Beavers finish the season against winless Concordia-St. Paul.