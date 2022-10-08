Minnesota-Duluth downs Marauders

Minnesota-Duluth scored the first 21 points and the last 14 in a 49-14 victory over the University of Mary on Saturday at Malosky Stadium.

Coming off their first win of the season, the Marauders could not get on track. Quarterback Logan Nelson threw three interceptions and they were outgained 568-207.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2 with the win, also had seven sacks in the game.

Dave Small Jr. had 87 yards rushing on 14 carries plus a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the first half to cut the deficit to 21-7.

Kyle Walljasper, listed as a quarterback on the Duluth roster, had four rushing touchdowns. The third one, from 7 yards out, early in the third quarter made it 28-7 Duluth.

Walljasper ran for 123 yards on 15 carries, also scoring on runs of 2, 5 and 51 yards.

Duluth also found joy through the air. Garrett Olson completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Noak Skifton early in the fourth quarter.

Jesse Forknell played quarterback in both halves for the Marauders. The redshirt sophomore from Fargo (Davies) completed 10 of 14 passes for 120 yards and a 22-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown to tight end to Luke Bodine.

It was a struggle otherwise offensively. The Marauders were held to 141 yards through the air and 66 net rushing.

Devyn Charles had 11 tackles for the Marauders and one of their three sacks.

Duluth has won all 15 games between the two schools.

The Marauders return home for another tough game on Saturday, hosting unbeaten Sioux Falls (6-0) at 2 p.m. at the Bowl.