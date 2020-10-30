Miller no longer on UND hockey team

The University of North Dakota hockey team cut ties with freshman Mitchell Miller on Friday.

One day after the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes renounced their draft rights to Miller, UND president Andrew Armacost decided to remove him from the team, he announced in a letter to campus.

Miller, drafted in the fourth round, was the Coyotes’ top draft pick. The team decided to part ways with Miller after criticism of his selection despite knowing about a 2016 assault conviction. The team said it renounced his draft rights after learning more about the incident, which involved his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities.

Armacost, UND’s president, announced his decision to remove Miller from the program but said he was welcome to remain on campus as a student.

UND had said on Monday it was standing by Miller. The school reversed course on Friday.

“I have been closely monitoring the situation concerning Men’s Hockey student-athlete Mitchell Miller, who was involved in a situation as a youth in 2016,” Armacost wrote in the letter to campus. “We expect our students to live by our values in the classroom, in the community and when representing the University of North Dakota on the field of play.