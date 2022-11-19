Miller, Bison run over UND

Cam Miller tied a school record with five touchdown runs as North Dakota State beat North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The fourth-ranked Bison rolled up 522 yards of total offense, building a 21-0 lead and never looked back, improving to 9-2 in front of a crowd of 18,806.

"I'm just so grateful for the entire offensive line," Miller said. "It was a great win for our team."

North Dakota State likely will be a top four seed and a bye for the FCS playoffs. The pairings will be announced on Sunday morning.

UND dropped to 7-4, but is likely to earn a playoff spot as well.

NDSU ran for 363 yards, led by Kobe Johnson’s 115 yards on 12 carries. Miller had 93 yards on 16 carries. TaMerik Williams had 83 yards on 11 carries, including a 51-yard touchdown for the first points in the game.

"Great day for the Bison," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "The guys did an unbelievable job."

The Bison rolled up 303 first-half yards and a 28-14 lead at the break.

Williams opened the scoring, breaking off a 51-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game.

Miller threw for 133 yards in the first half and scored three times on the ground. Miller’s first-half passing total included a 76-yard completion to wide receiver DJ Hart, which set up Miller’s second rushing touchdown of the game.

Earlier in the first half, Schuster lost a fumble the Bison later turned into a touchdown and a 21-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Fighting Hawks rebounded as Quincy Vaughn capped an 80-yard scoring drive to get the Fighting Hawks on the board, plowing in from the 1-yard line to make it 21-7.

Down 28-7, UND pulled within two scores late in the second quarter.

In the closing seconds, Schuster hit Garrett Maag on an 18-yard scoring toss. The PAT made it 28-14 six seconds before halftime. The Fighting Hawks had 207 yards in the first half.

NDSU appeared to have fumbled on the opening kickoff of the second half. DJ Hart returned the kick past midfield, but had the ball jarred free. After a review, the call was reversed, giving the ball back to the Bison.

UND went right down the field on their first drive of the second half. The 9-play possession featured eight runs and one incomplete pass. Vaughn capped it off by jumping and extending the ball over the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to get North Dakota back within two scores.

On the next play, Kobe Johnson sprinted 44 yards up the middle to the UND 5 yard line. Three plays later, Miller scored on a QB power play up the middle to make it 35-7.

NDSU followed with a long scoring drive of its down. Miller capped a 13-play drive with a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 42-21 late in the third quarter. Miller tied Kevin Feeney’s record of five touchdown carries, dating back to 1996.

"I thought we played our best game on offense and defense," Miller said. "It was great to see both units put it together today."

Schuster completed 11 passes for 153 yards. Hoosman gained 75 yards on 13 carries.