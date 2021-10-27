Miles upsets Mystics in regional semis

Those present at the Armory Wednesday evening were present for history, as Bismarck State took the volleyball program's first-ever loss to the Miles Community College Pioneers, 3-1.

"They outplayed us, they outworked us, and they played well," Bismarck State head coach Kyle Kuether said. "They were working hard for every ball, they did a good job of shutting down our outsides, transitioning their hitters, and being in good position to attack at every point. They played better than us."

The first set of the game was rather unlike the rest of the action. Bismarck State's hitters were long early, but started finding the angles they needed and took a 17-12 lead courtesy of sophomores Macy Wetsch and Reile Payne, who were both counted on early and often for the Mystics.

"In the first set, we weren't playing as a team and we were playing scared," Miles freshman Angela Youngs said. "We were wanting to win so bad it was upsetting our game. So we came together, figured our stuff out, and played like we usually do."

Bismarck State finished the first set on a 15-4 run, the kind of run that has demoralized opponents time and again this season. But the Pioneers were just getting started.

"Part of the first set was nerves coming in," Miles Community College head coach Robin Cusimano said. "We've never beaten Bismarck, and we knew coming in to their gym it would be tough."

Seeds of the eventual upset were planted not just early in the second set, but as far back as the last time the two teams met, on Oct. 5.

"We worked on our short game for the last four weeks, and it showed tonight," Cusimano said. "October 5th, that's when I knew we had to work on our short game. That's when it started."

That short work started paying off early in the second, as the Pioneers registered their first blocks of the game. Those blocks threw off Bismarck State's offense, and allowed the Pioneers to go on a 6-1 run that put MCC up 9-5.

"They did an awesome job blocking, they really focused on our outside and got us out of system on their serves," Kuether said. "They pushed us out of system and made us a one-dimensional team."

An early timeout by Kuether got the Mystics back on track, and they eventually took a 19-14 lead in the set. Another timeout by Cusimano triggered the first of several large runs for Miles Community, and it led to a 22-22 tie after a block by Beasley and Klein.

"Our defense never gave up on a ball, our defense was incredible," Cusimano said. "Our front row put away balls when they needed to. Our girls played their hearts out."

But that's as far as Bismarck State would get in the second, as the Pioneers claimed the final three points to take a 25-22 second-set victory and tie the match at a set apiece.

A 7-0 run early in Set 3 gave Bismarck State an early lead, but some sloppy play on the Mystics side and powerful kills by Youngs, Cassidy Acor, Sydney Johnstone, and Olivia Cook brought the Pioneers back quickly into the lead at 14-13.

The two teams fought back and forth the entire rest of the set, with neither team leading by more than two points the entire set.

"We know Bismarck doesn't make a lot of mistakes," Cusimano said. "We knew we couldn't make mistakes. We practiced so hard to not miss serves, to not give up aces. It showed, our passing and serve-receive was on point, everything was on point."

Possibly the key to the game, and the remainder of the match, was a point late in the third set, where the Mystics thought they had earned a kill on a ball that appeared to hit the floor. However, the referees couldn't agree on what had happened, and the point was replayed.

Miles Community won the replayed point, and while the two teams would be tied as late as 23-23, MCC got a break when a net violation on Bismarck State gave them the 25th point of the set after going up 24-23.

"Basically, we were encouraging each other and taking it one point at a time," Youngs said about the Pioneers' mindset late in sets. "We were telling each other not to get in our heads, play our game, and helping each other with what we needed to do."

Lengthy points were a bane of the Mystics throughout the match. While there were times they managed to win them, a majority of the time saw the Pioneers finding a way to get an unexpected save and return the ball back to the Mystics.

The fourth set saw Bismarck State's block get re-established, and the Mystics took a 15-10 lead on the strength of several blocks from Jossi Meyer, who led all players with 5 blocks in the match.

Two more well-timed timeout by Cusimano got the Pioneers back into the game, and little by little, hit after hit by Cook and Youngs were finding the floor or taking a bad bounce off a BSC player's appendages.

"We just had to play clean volleyball, and tonight we got stuck with balls that dropped on our side," Kuether said. "It's as simple as that. We haven't been pushed like that before, so I think it came down to inexperience for us because we didn't know what to do in those situations."

BSC appeared to be in the driver's seat to send the match to a fifth set when they took a 22-18 lead, but a 7-1 run by the Pioneers, including multiple errors and missed opportunities for the Mystics, completed Miles' upset.

"It was our goal all season to get to this match right here," Cusimano said. "We didn't figure it out in the first set, but the second set we got a little better, the third set a little better, and the fourth set even better. It doesn't matter how far we're down, they keep going and keep fighting every single point. We earned every single point."

Youngs led the victorious Pioneers with 10 kills and half a block, Johnstone had three kills, an ace, and three blocks, and Cook had seven kills and 1.5 blocks. Wetsch finished with a match-high 18 kills, Payne had 15 kills and an ace, and Meyer had the 5 blocks and six kills.

"This team has been awesome," Kuether said. "I told them in the locker room to be proud of all we did this year, don't let the lasting impression hang on one point. We had an incredible season, it came to an end a lot sooner than we would have hoped, but give credit to Miles Community, they deserve to be playing on Sunday."

