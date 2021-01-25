Miles City's international-themed roster tops BSC women

Miles City’s new-look lineup looked in midseason form Monday night.
In the first game of the season for Miles City and Bismarck State College, the Pioneers got 29 points from Rebekah Dallinger and 26 from Jana Conejero in an 81-60 win over the Mystics.
Dallinger is from Australia and Conejero is a native of Spain in the Pioneers-international themed roster, which features eight players from overseas.
“I have some connections with former players playing professionally in Australia and I’ve always thought a big part of community college’s role is to bring international players here to experience our country and for our Montana kids to experience the culture and background they bring to our campus,” said BSC coach Taylor Harris. “And it always helps when they’re pretty good players.”
The Mystics struggled with turnovers early in the game and shaky shooting throughout.
“We had a lot of wide-eyed girls, but you know what, that’s not unexpected,” said BSC coach Thai Haggin. “It’s such a different year. I can’t be mad. We’re disappointed certainly, but we’ll use this as a learning experience and we’ll get better from here, we have to.”
It was a much more enjoyable experience inside the Armory for the Pioneers than the previous time against the Mystics.
“The last time we were here we got blown out by 38 points, so yeah, this is a big deal for us,” Harris said. “Bismarck State College is such a great program. I was so happy for Thai that she got the job. I just thought it was a great move by BSC to hire a female coach and everybody knows she’s going to do a great job.”
The Mystics led 10-5 midway through the first quarter, but the Pioneers scored 10 straight for a lead they never gave back.
“We had a lot of first-game moments, then when you combine that with how young as we are, it’s a lot to work through,” Haggin said. “Give Miles credit. They’re well-coached. They’re talented. They play hard, so it was an eye-opener for our kids tonight, but I have a lot of faith in our team. Now they know what it’s like to be in a college basketball game. It's different. We’ll use a lot of these experiences in practice tomorrow. We have a lot of work to do, but our kids work hard.”
Sam Oech led the Mystics with 18 points. McKenzie Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds as BSC, which plays at Dakota College Bottineau on Thursday, struggled shooting (15-50).
“Anytime your percentage is better from 3 than it is on 2s, it’s going to be tough,” Haggin said. “We were aggressive going to the basket, but we didn’t finish it by going up strong. But again, those are all learning moments. You can cover it in practice, but until you’re in a game, you don’t really know. Now we do.”
Lili Long, another Australian, added 17 points for the Pioneers, who sank 13 of 27 from 3-point range.
“The biggest thing with us is are we going to play hard and defend. If we do that, we have a very talented group,” Harris said. “But talent doesn’t mean anything in the Mon-Dak if you don’t play hard and defend. But for us to play like this against a really good Bismarck State College team, it was a great first step in the right direction.”
