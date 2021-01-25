Miles City's international-themed roster tops BSC women

“The last time we were here we got blown out by 38 points, so yeah, this is a big deal for us,” Harris said. “Bismarck State College is such a great program. I was so happy for Thai that she got the job. I just thought it was a great move by BSC to hire a female coach and everybody knows she’s going to do a great job.”

The Mystics led 10-5 midway through the first quarter, but the Pioneers scored 10 straight for a lead they never gave back.

“We had a lot of first-game moments, then when you combine that with how young as we are, it’s a lot to work through,” Haggin said. “Give Miles credit. They’re well-coached. They’re talented. They play hard, so it was an eye-opener for our kids tonight, but I have a lot of faith in our team. Now they know what it’s like to be in a college basketball game. It's different. We’ll use a lot of these experiences in practice tomorrow. We have a lot of work to do, but our kids work hard.”

Sam Oech led the Mystics with 18 points. McKenzie Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds as BSC, which plays at Dakota College Bottineau on Thursday, struggled shooting (15-50).