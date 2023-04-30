All Danny Kittner wanted was a shot. He's got one with the Chicago Bears.

The University of Mary All-American wide receiver will fly to Chicago on Thursday to participate in the team's rookie minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday through Sunday.

Kittner had heard from a fair number of teams throughout the last few months heading into the NFL draft. The team that showed the most recent interest was the Houston Texans. But when the dust had settled after the draft, it was the Bears that made the call.

"I really had no idea at all what to expect. I was just kind of waiting to see what would happen knowing anything could happen," Kittner said. "To get the call was exciting. To have this opportunity, that's all I could ever ask for. Now, it's about performing."

Kittner kept draft weekend low key in his hometown of Gilbert, Ariz.

"We didn't really have any kind of party or anything like that," he said. "We kept it pretty chill, watched the draft and then just waited to hear."

Since the Marauders' season ended in November, it's been football 24/7 for Kittner, whose love for the game is marrow deep.

Last season for the Marauders, Kittner again starred at receiver, but also played just about every spot on special teams other than kicker. In effect, he was building his résumé.

He'll take that same approach to the Windy City this weekend.

"Absolutely anything I can do to kind of showcase myself, I'm going to do it," he said.

But it was as a wide receiver where Kittner left a lasting legacy for the Marauders.

His 3,651 receiving yards and 291 catches are the most in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference history.

Still, all of that doesn't guarantee him anything now.

"Basically, it's kinda like a tryout," Kittner said. "From there, they either sign you to a contract to their 90-man roster for June and July, or if it doesn't work out, it's done (with the Bears)."

Kittner will spend the days leading up to the minicamp doing what he always does.

"Really, just living on the field," he said. "Running as many routes and catching as many balls as possible."

It will be the second year in a row a Marauders' All-American wide receiver competes in the Bears' rookie minicamp. Luke Little, who grew up a Bears fan, was among the players invited to attend last season.

"He was super excited. We were both just kinda saying the same thing about how ironic and crazy it is that two guys from Mary both end up in the same situation with the Bears," Kittner said of his conversation with Little, who lives in Bismarck and was an assistant coach last season at Century, his alma mater.

Kittner, like Little, is heading to Chicago with his college degree already in hand. For now, though, it's all football.

"Going through this process has been a great experience. I've really enjoyed it," Kittner said. "All I was asking for was an opportunity and that's what I got.

"I'm grateful and blessed and just looking forward to going there and showing them what I can do."