Marquee matchup in St. Cloud as Huskies host North Dakota

A familiar foe awaits in what has become somewhat unfamiliar surroundings.

The University of North Dakota hockey team hits the road this weekend, returning to National Collegiate Hockey Conference play with a top-10 showdown with the St. Cloud State Huskies.

UND (10-5-0, 5-1-0 NCHC), leading the NCHC with 15 points, comes into the series ranked No. 7 in both national polls. St. Cloud State (9-5-0, 3-3-0 NCHC), meanwhile, is tied for fourth in the league with nine points. The Huskies are ranked fifth in the USCHO.com poll and sixth in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll. In the Pairwise rankings, UND is third and St. Cloud State is fifth.

It's been a while since North Dakota visited St. Cloud. The teams played three times last season – splitting a pair of games in the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb., and facing off in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff final, with UND prevailing 5-3 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Friday’s contest will be the first North Dakota-St. Cloud State contest at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center since a Feb. 21-22, 2020 series. Prior to that, the last UND game in St. Cloud was in December of 2017.

North Dakota is coming off a pair of splits on home ice, against No. 4-ranked Minnesota-Duluth and last weekend in a non-conference series against longtime rival Minnesota, ranked No. 11.

St. Cloud State, meanwhile, is coming off a week off with something to prove. The Huskies were idle last weekend, but come into the series on a three-game losing streak. Western Michigan swept St. Cloud State on Nov. 19-20 in Kalamazoo, and the Huskies dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in the final game of their home series against Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 13, after a 5-1 win over the Mavericks the previous night.

Kevin Fitzgerald leads the Huskies with 16 points through 14 games. Fitzgerald shares the team lead in goals (six) along with Jami Krannila and Easton Brodzinski.

David Hrenak returns in goal for St. Cloud, with an 8-4-0 record, a 1.83 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 12 starts. He was pulled in his last start Nov. 19 at Western Michigan and got the night off with Jaxon Castor stepping in for the Saturday contest.

Mark Senden scored a pair of goals in the final game of the Gopher series, lifting North Dakota to a 3-1 win. The senior captain scored the final two goals and assisted on the other in the victory. UND is 15-2-0 when Senden lights the lamp and has won its last seven games when the captain notches a goal. It was his first multi-goal game in a UND jersey.

Jake Sanderson leads North Dakota with 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 13 games. Riese Gaber (7-8–15) and Ashton Calder (7-7–14) are next on the list and share the goals lead. Connor Ford (1-11–12) and Jake Schmaltz (4-7–11) also have double-digit scoring marks so far. Zach Driscoll is 10-5-0 in goal with a 2.42 GAA and an .895 save percentage.

Calder, who was injured during Friday’s Minnesota game, is doubtful for the Huskies series.

