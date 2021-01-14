Marauders work around COVID-19 issues not of their own making

COVID-19 sunk its claws into the University of Mary women’s basketball team's season early in 2021.

The Marauders have remained virus-free, but two of three teams they were scheduled to play have not. After their first two games were scrubbed after virus issues at the University of Sioux Falls, a similar fate befell Minnesota-Duluth, the team the Marauders were supposed to play tonight and tomorrow.

However, after some scheduling gymnastics, the Marauders were able to line up two non-conference games this weekend against St. Cloud State. The Huskies were scheduled to play Minot State, but the Beavers are dealing with virus issues of their own.

The Marauders played at St. Cloud State last weekend, so it’ll be four in a row against the same opponent. Not ideal, but much better than the alternative.

“Our mantra for the year is, every game we get to play is a win, but we want to win the games we play,” U-Mary head coach Rick Neumann said. “There are so many moving parts. Our league covers five different states and each has their own rules and guidelines when it comes to dealing with health and safety protocols.