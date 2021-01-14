Marauders work around COVID-19 issues not of their own making

COVID-19 sunk its claws into the University of Mary women’s basketball team's season early in 2021.
The Marauders have remained virus-free, but two of three teams they were scheduled to play have not. After their first two games were scrubbed after virus issues at the University of Sioux Falls, a similar fate befell Minnesota-Duluth, the team the Marauders were supposed to play tonight and tomorrow.
However, after some scheduling gymnastics, the Marauders were able to line up two non-conference games this weekend against St. Cloud State. The Huskies were scheduled to play Minot State, but the Beavers are dealing with virus issues of their own.
The Marauders played at St. Cloud State last weekend, so it’ll be four in a row against the same opponent. Not ideal, but much better than the alternative.
“Our mantra for the year is, every game we get to play is a win, but we want to win the games we play,” U-Mary head coach Rick Neumann said. “There are so many moving parts. Our league covers five different states and each has their own rules and guidelines when it comes to dealing with health and safety protocols.
“We knew we’d be dealing with this throughout the season. To be affected in four of six games, that’s a lot, but our girls are doing a terrific job in how they protect themselves and everyone around them. Really, that’s all we can do.”
In effect, the two games for the Marauders this weekend will be the “preseason games” games they lost Jan. 2-3. For a team with nine new players and two new assistant coaches, jumping straight into a pair of counters last weekend was less than ideal.
The Marauders struggled in their season opener, losing by 36 points, but responded with an impressive 70-67 win on Saturday against St. Cloud State, which was picked second in Northern Sun’s North Division in the preseason poll.
“What happened to us (Friday) is what has happened to a lot of teams in our league. You come out that first night you’re nervous, kind of unsettled, and we struggled, no question,” Neumann said. “What’s interesting about this season, and it’s a positive, is that we got back to our hotel by 8 (p.m.) and were in bed by 10. Normally, you’re driving somewhere, not getting to the hotel until around 11:30. We were up Saturday morning and watched 15 clips from Friday's game. We were rested, fresh and ready to play and the girls played great.”
Lauren Rotunda and Macy Williams scored in double figures both games for the Marauders. On Saturday, sophomore Megan Voit logged 37 minutes and knocked down 5 of 8 3-pointers as part of her team-high 17 points. The Marauders were without senior guard Coral Gillette, who is expected back this weekend. Gillette will be eased back into the lineup, coming off the bench to start.
“Coral’s a borderline all-conference player,” Neumann said. “She just knows how to play. Getting her back is a big deal.”
After the two games this weekend, it’ll be a 10-game sprint to the finish line for the Marauders. Only the top four teams in each division – eight total – qualify for the NSIC tournament.
“There is urgency certainly when you look at it … the NCAA Division II tournament has been shrunk. The NSIC tournament field has been shrunk. But again, we’re very thankful to be playing,” Neumann said. “It’s been very challenging for our players and for our coaches. There is that air of uncertainty that we’re all dealing with. You just don’t know when the other shoe might drop.”
Playing back-to-back games against the same team each weekend likely will make it difficult for any team to separate from the pack in the standings.
“In this format to sweep another team, one team is just going to have to clearly be better,” Neumann said. “There are so many unique aspects to this season that are challenging, but we’re playing basketball and we’re really excited about that.”
