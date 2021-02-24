Marauders women's track team enter NSIC conference meet as rare underdogs

After three straight Northern Sun indoor conference championships, the University of Mary women’s track and field team will be in unfamiliar territory on Saturday – underdogs.
Through five meets this winter, the Marauders have had plenty of success, but pandemic-related issues have taken a toll on all involved.
“It’s been different, certainly, and frustrating in a lot of ways,” U-Mary head coach Dennis Newell said. “We’ve had a lot of good performances, a lot of positive stuff, but there’s just been so much different about it where you kind of feel like you’re always chasing your tail.”
The NSIC meet will be quite different. The men will compete on Friday and the women on Saturday. Both days in Mankato, Minnesota. Minnesota State-Mankato, ranked second in the country on the women’s side, is the meet favorite.
“Mankato’s rolling. They look good. We have a big weekend ahead of us to see what we can pull off,” Newell said. “We’re not the favorite, which is different than the last three years. That shows how good the conference is. You just can’t just show up and have an off year, or an off meet, and think it’s going to work out.”
Regardless of what happens in Mankato, the Marauders will have a handful of athletes headed for nationals next month in Birmingham, Alabama.
D’Andra Morris is having a stellar senior season in the jumps. The two-time All-American leads a trio of talented triple jumpers. Morris, fellow senior Cali Modglin and sophomore Arianna Passeri have each hit provisional qualifying marks for D-II nationals
“D’Andra has been performing at a high level,” Newell said. “We expected it and she’s been impressive.”
The Marauders are strong in the middle distances, as usual.
Three-time All-American Taylor Hestekin is rounding into form in the mile and 1,000-meter run. Hestekin, a junior, sophomore Elizabeth Acheson (800) and junior hurdler Tereza Bolibruch have posted provisional qualifying marks.
The Marauders’ distance medley relay team, Hestkin and Acheson, plus Natalee Sample and Ava Grimm, also have a provisional qualifying time.
“We have really good depth in the triple jumping crew and the middle distances,” Newell said. “We do have some people we can lean on in those areas.”
When the outdoor season begins, which will happen quickly after the conference meet, the Marauders’ lineup will be bolstered by some big-time athletes.
Ida Narbuvoll, a five-time All-American distance runner, three-time All-American middle-distance runner Bree Erickson, along with Lexus Lovan in the sprints and jumps, sprinter Chriss-Ann Thomas and Taryn Ceglowski, an accomplished transfer from Sioux Falls, will bring plenty of points to the table.
“We’re going to really look at what we’re doing from a training perspective as coaches and just kind of dig in pretty deep. I’m a little frustrated right now. I’m super motivated to kind of get it turned back in the right direction,” Newell said. “Hopefully the outdoor season will be normal. I think that’s what we’re all craving right now, just a return to normalcy."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com