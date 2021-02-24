Marauders women's track team enter NSIC conference meet as rare underdogs

After three straight Northern Sun indoor conference championships, the University of Mary women’s track and field team will be in unfamiliar territory on Saturday – underdogs.

Through five meets this winter, the Marauders have had plenty of success, but pandemic-related issues have taken a toll on all involved.

“It’s been different, certainly, and frustrating in a lot of ways,” U-Mary head coach Dennis Newell said. “We’ve had a lot of good performances, a lot of positive stuff, but there’s just been so much different about it where you kind of feel like you’re always chasing your tail.”

The NSIC meet will be quite different. The men will compete on Friday and the women on Saturday. Both days in Mankato, Minnesota. Minnesota State-Mankato, ranked second in the country on the women’s side, is the meet favorite.

“Mankato’s rolling. They look good. We have a big weekend ahead of us to see what we can pull off,” Newell said. “We’re not the favorite, which is different than the last three years. That shows how good the conference is. You just can’t just show up and have an off year, or an off meet, and think it’s going to work out.”