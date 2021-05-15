Marauders win third straight Northern Sun women's track title

The University of Mary captured its third straight NSIC women's track title on Saturday.

The Marauders entered the final day seven points behind Minnesota-Mankato.

The Marauders won eight events in all, three by Ida Narbuvoll en route to 174 points, 17 more than runner-up Mankato. The Marauders were ranked 12th in the latest NCAA D-II poll. Mankato was eighth. Augustana finished third with 90 points.

After winning the 10K on Friday, Narbuvoll notched wins in the 1,500 and 5K on Saturday to finish as the top point-getter in the meet

The Marauders collected 24 points in the 1,500. Narbuvoll won in 4:26.07. Taylor Hestekin (4:26.66) was third. Taryn Ceglowski crossed fourth (4:27.96) and Bree Erickson seventh (4:34.53).

Narbuvoll won the 5K by more than 12 seconds (16:44.94).

D'Andra Morris, Elizabeth Acheson, Chriss-Ann Thomas and Faith Dockter each earned conference titles on Saturday.

Morris soared 40 feet, 10.25 inches to win the long jump, her eighth NSIC title overall. Cali Modglin (38-10.25) was third.